UP Weather Today: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Trigger Red Alert in 20 Districts

Red Alert: Very dense fog in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, and 17 other districts.
Lucknow: Cold day conditions with max temp at 15.5°C (7.5°C below normal).
Gorakhpur: Dense fog persists; temperatures expected to hover between 10°C and 18°C.
Bareilly: Schools closed for Classes 1-8; severe cold wave advisory issued.
A biting cold wave combined with thick fog has brought life to a crawl across Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for dense to very dense fog in 20 districts, signaling hazardous conditions for commuters and residents alike. The icy northwesterly winds have caused a sharp drop in day temperatures, leading to “Cold Day” conditions in several areas.
Lucknow, the state capital, recorded a maximum temperature of just 15.5°C, a staggering 7.5 degrees below the normal average for this time of year. The severe weather has prompted district administrations in places like Bareilly to close schools, prioritizing the safety of children against the harsh elements.
Gorakhpur Weather Update
Gorakhpur is among the districts under the Red Alert for heavy fog. The city is experiencing extremely low visibility in the morning hours, making travel risky.
Temperature: The mercury is expected to range between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 18°C.
Forecast: Dense fog will likely persist throughout the morning, with “cold day” conditions making the outdoors feel significantly colder than the actual reading.
Lucknow Weather Update
The state capital is shivering under intense cold.
Conditions: The city is facing a severe drop in day temperatures, with the maximum settling at 15.5°C yesterday.
Fog: Dense fog is predicted for late night and early morning hours. Visibility in adjoining areas has dropped to between 50 and 500 meters, affecting air and road traffic.
Forecast: The IMD predicts clear skies during the day but warns that the chill will continue due to the icy winds.
Bareilly and Moradabad Weather Update
These districts are in the core zone of the current cold spell.
Alert Status: Both Bareilly and Moradabad are under a Red Alert for very dense fog.
Moradabad: The city is seeing temperatures dip to around 13°C, with high humidity levels amplifying the cold sensation. Air quality remains in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category.