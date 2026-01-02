Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality Persist

Moderate to dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR; visibility drops to 500-1,300m during morning hours; minimums dip to 8-10°C.
AQI hits 386 (very poor); Anand Vihar is the worst at 421; the ventilation index below 6,000 m²/s traps pollutants till January 4.
Cold wave at isolated places January 2-5; dense fog expected till January 6; airlines cancel flights; visibility remains hazardous.
Delhi-NCR wakes up to hazardous winter weather on January 2, 2026, with dense fog reducing visibility drastically across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert forecasting moderate to dense fog during morning hours, with visibility dropping between 500 and 1,300 metres. Safdarjung and Palam airports recorded the lowest visibility of 500 metres during early morning. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall between 8-10°C, significantly below normal for early January, while maximum temperatures remain around 16°C. Cold wave conditions are predicted at isolated locations throughout Delhi-NCR between January 2 and 5.
Severe Air Quality Crisis Disrupts Daily Life
Air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to very poor levels, with AQI recorded at 386 on January 2. Station-wise analysis reveals 29 monitoring stations reporting very poor air quality, while 7 locations recorded severe readings. Anand Vihar emerged as the worst-hit area with an AQI of 421. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts air quality will remain very poor through January 4. Unfavourable meteorological conditions wita h a ventilation index below 6,000 m²/s trap pollutants near the ground. Health authorities warn vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities and use N95 masks.
Flight Cancellations and Travel Disruptions
Dense fog has triggered significant disruptions to air transport across Delhi-NCR. Air India and IndiGo issued advisories warning of potential flight schedule impacts. IndiGo proactively cancelled several flights to reduce airport congestion. The IMD forecasts that dense to very dense fog will persist during the night and early morning hours through January 6, creating ongoing hazards for low-visibility dependent transportation modes. Road traffic faces challenges on highways connecting Delhi to Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, where visibility remains particularly poor during darkness and early dawn.