Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality Persist

Delhi-NCR wakes up to hazardous winter weather on January 2, 2026, with dense fog reducing visibility drastically across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert forecasting moderate to dense fog during morning hours, with visibility dropping between 500 and 1,300 metres. Safdarjung and Palam airports recorded the lowest visibility of 500 metres during early morning. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall between 8-10°C, significantly below normal for early January, while maximum temperatures remain around 16°C. Cold wave conditions are predicted at isolated locations throughout Delhi-NCR between January 2 and 5.



