Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region

Air Quality Crisis and Health Warnings

Delhi's hazardous AQI of 535–696 represents the most severe pollution category, posing critical health risks to the entire population. The worst AQI recorded was 724 early Monday morning at 2:04 AM, while the best was 483 at 3:04 PM, showing continuous fluctuation throughout the 24-hour period. All sensitive groups, children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, must remain indoors with windows closed and air purifiers operating continuously. The general population should avoid all outdoor activities, limit exposure to an absolute minimum, wear N95/N99 masks, and monitor real-time AQI updates from official meteorological sources for emergency announcements.