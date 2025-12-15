Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region

Delhi NCR experiences severe smog and dense fog Monday, December 15, with hazardous AQI exceeding 535–696. Temperatures range 8–23°C across region. Noida, Ghaziabad forecast similar conditions. Heavy fog advisories issued. Visibility severely reduced. Stay indoors; use air purifiers.

Delhi NCR Weather Today
Delhi NCR Weather Today | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Delhi NCR weather today shows hazardous air quality with AQI 535–696, PM2.5 at 424–455 µg/m³, and PM10 at 599 µg/m³ due to dense fog and stagnant atmosphere.​

  • Temperatures across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad range from 8–23°C; heavy fog grips the early morning hours, causing severe visibility reduction and travel disruption.​

  • Ghaziabad and Noida report similar hazardous conditions with early morning foggy, misty weather; wind speeds remain low (3–10 km/h), preventing pollutant dispersion.​

  • Cold wave alert continues across NCR; daytime temperatures reach 23–26°C, but early mornings experience severe chill at 8–11°C with a thick smog blanket.

Delhi National Capital Region experiences one of the most severe pollution crises in mid-December 2025, with hazardous air quality engulfing the entire region on Monday, December 15. The Air Quality Index across Delhi has soared to catastrophic levels, with readings ranging from 535 to 696 in the hazardous category, representing an air disaster where PM2.5 particles reach 424–455 µg/m³ and PM10 levels exceed 599 µg/m³, all far surpassing safe standards. Dense fog blankets the capital and surrounding areas, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, reducing visibility to dangerous levels that disrupt vehicular traffic and force flight operations into severe alert mode.

Simultaneously, temperatures fluctuate dramatically between bitterly cold early mornings at 8–11°C and relatively pleasant afternoons reaching 23–26°C, creating a substantial day-night differential that characterizes Delhi winter conditions. The combination of hazardous air quality, dense fog, and cold temperatures creates a perfect storm of adverse weather and pollution conditions, forcing authorities to implement the strictest emission control measures and health alerts across the National Capital Region.

Weather Conditions Across Delhi NCR Cities

Delhi: Monday temperatures hover between 8°C minimum and 23°C maximum with heavy fog conditions throughout the early morning, drastically reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel conditions. Humidity levels stand at 70.5 percent while wind speeds remain dangerously low at 9.5 km/h, preventing effective pollutant dispersion. The sun rises at 07:06 AM and sets at 17:26 PM, providing limited daylight for activities.​

Noida: Minimum temperatures recorded around 11°C with maximum around 23°C; early morning foggy and misty conditions persist throughout the week. Wind speeds average 5–10 km/h with humidity levels 63–68 percent, creating stagnant atmospheric conditions that trap pollutants near ground level.​

Ghaziabad: Similar conditions to Noida and Delhi with minimum temperatures at 11°C and maximum 22–23°C; early morning fog and mist expected throughout the forecast period. Wind speeds around 5.6–13.8 km/h, with humidity 60–73 percent, contribute to poor air dispersion.

Air Quality Crisis and Health Warnings

Delhi's hazardous AQI of 535–696 represents the most severe pollution category, posing critical health risks to the entire population. The worst AQI recorded was 724 early Monday morning at 2:04 AM, while the best was 483 at 3:04 PM, showing continuous fluctuation throughout the 24-hour period. All sensitive groups, children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, must remain indoors with windows closed and air purifiers operating continuously. The general population should avoid all outdoor activities, limit exposure to an absolute minimum, wear N95/N99 masks, and monitor real-time AQI updates from official meteorological sources for emergency announcements.

Published At:
