Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and ‘Severe’ AQI Grip Region, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Dense Fog: Visibility dropped to 50–100 meters, disrupting flights and traffic.
AQI Alert: Air quality is near ‘severe,’ with AQI crossing 400 in 14 stations.
IMD Forecast: Yellow alert issued; cold wave and fog to persist for the next 24 hours.
Temperatures: Minimums dipped to 7-10°C; maximums likely around 22°C.
Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a grey, foggy morning on December 19, 2025, as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert, warning of dense to very dense fog that has significantly reduced visibility to less than 100 meters in several areas, including Palam and Safdarjung. This weather pattern is compounded by a dangerous spike in pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) teetering on the brink of the 'severe' category. The toxic combination of smog and fog, often referred to as "smog," is causing major disruptions to aviation and vehicular movement while posing serious health risks to vulnerable groups.
Delhi NCR fog forecast and visibility
The fog situation is critical today. Early morning visibility plummeted to 50 meters at Palam airport and around 100 meters at Safdarjung, forcing the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to initiate CAT-III low-visibility procedures.
Aviation Impact: Flight operations have been severely affected, with airlines issuing advisories for potential delays and cancellations. Passengers are urged to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.
Road Traffic: Commuters in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are facing hazardous driving conditions due to near-zero visibility on highways. The IMD predicts that dense fog will likely persist during the morning hours for the next 2-3 days.
AQI forecast Delhi NCR
The air quality in Delhi-NCR remains a major concern. The overall AQI has deteriorated to 387, placing it in the upper end of the 'very poor' category, with 14 out of 39 monitoring stations reporting 'severe' levels above 400. The stagnant wind speeds and high moisture content from the fog are trapping pollutants close to the ground, preventing dispersion. Experts predict that the AQI will remain in the 'very poor' to 'severe' range for the next few days due to calm winds.
IMD cold wave alert Delhi
Alongside the fog, a cold wave is gradually setting in. Minimum temperatures have dropped by 1–3°C in the last 24 hours, settling between 7°C and 10°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, but the lack of sunlight due to the fog layer will make it feel much colder. The IMD forecasts that cold day conditions will likely intensify over the weekend, with night temperatures potentially dipping further as northwesterly winds pick up speed.