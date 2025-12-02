Delhi Weather Update: Capital Under Yellow Alert as Fog Thickens and Pollution Surges

Delhi's December weather has officially ushered in the winter season with a harsh start, characterized by a dual assault of plummeting temperatures and toxic smog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR from December 2 to 5, signaling the onset of one of the coldest early-winter phases in over a decade. Residents are waking up to dense fog and a biting chill, with minimum temperatures expected to drop significantly to 5-8°C. Simultaneously, the Delhi air quality update remains grim as the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped back into the "Very Poor" category after a brief respite, recording an average of 331. The combination of low temperatures, stagnant winds, and pollution has created a hazardous atmospheric mix, prompting health advisories and travel warnings across the capital.