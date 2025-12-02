Delhi Weather Update: Capital Under Yellow Alert as Fog Thickens and Pollution Surges

Delhi December weather brings severe winter chill with minimums dropping to 5-8°C. IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog. Air quality worsens to "Very Poor" category; travel disruptions likely.

Delhi December Weather
Summary
  • Delhi December weather starts with a severe chill; minimum temperatures forecasted to plummet to 5-8°C over the next few days.

  • Delhi AQI slips back to "Very Poor" (331); hotspots like Bawana (387) and Anand Vihar (381) near "Severe" levels.

  • IMD weather forecast for Delhi issues a yellow alert for December 2-5, warning of dense fog and low visibility impacting travel.

  • Delhi weather update indicates a sharp temperature drop; daytime highs expected to remain between 22-25°C.

Delhi's December weather has officially ushered in the winter season with a harsh start, characterized by a dual assault of plummeting temperatures and toxic smog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR from December 2 to 5, signaling the onset of one of the coldest early-winter phases in over a decade. Residents are waking up to dense fog and a biting chill, with minimum temperatures expected to drop significantly to 5-8°C. Simultaneously, the Delhi air quality update remains grim as the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped back into the "Very Poor" category after a brief respite, recording an average of 331. The combination of low temperatures, stagnant winds, and pollution has created a hazardous atmospheric mix, prompting health advisories and travel warnings across the capital.

Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Alert

The Delhi weather report highlights a steep decline in mercury levels. While daytime temperatures are hovering around a comfortable 22-25°C, nights have become increasingly frigid. Recent data shows some stations recording minimums near 5.7°C, a rare occurrence for early December. The IMD predicts that this trend will intensify due to clear skies and icy northwesterly winds sweeping across the plains. By mid-December, the average night temperature typically settles around 8°C, but this year's patterns suggest it could consistently stay lower.

Residents should prepare for a "classic winter pattern" with sharp diurnal variations—warm sunny afternoons quickly transitioning to bone-chilling nights.

Dense Fog and Travel Disruptions

A critical component of the IMD weather forecast for Delhi is the warning for dense to moderate fog during early morning and late-night hours. Visibility is likely to drop below 1000 meters, impacting major transit corridors like the Yamuna Expressway, NH-44, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

  • Flight & Rail Impact: Travelers are advised to check for delays as low visibility could disrupt flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport and train schedules across northern zones.

  • Road Safety: Commuters are urged to use fog lights and drive cautiously to navigate the hazy conditions.

Pollution Crisis: AQI Near Severe

The Delhi AQI status remains a major public health concern. After a short-lived improvement, pollution levels have spiked again. As of December 2, the city recorded an average AQI of 331 ("Very Poor"), with specific hotspots like Bawana (387), Anand Vihar (383), and Wazirpur (362) teetering on the edge of the "Severe" category.

Health officials recommend limiting outdoor activities during early mornings and evenings and using N95 masks to mitigate exposure to toxic particulate matter.

