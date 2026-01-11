Iran Threatens Protesters With Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies

Iran’s attorney general warned protesters could face the death penalty under charges of being “enemies of God”.
Rights groups report at least 72 deaths and over 2,300 detentions amid internet shutdowns and restricted communication.
Despite the crackdown, protests continue across cities, with opposition figures urging renewed demonstrations.
Iran has sharply escalated its response to nationwide anti-government protests, warning demonstrators they could face the death penalty as unrest across the country nears the two-week mark. Authorities issued the threat even as reports of deaths, detentions and information blackouts mounted.
Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said those participating in protests would be treated as “enemies of God”, a charge under Iranian law that can carry capital punishment. The warning, broadcast on state television, also extended to individuals accused of assisting protesters, signalling an uncompromising approach by the judiciary. Senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have indicated that a nationwide crackdown is imminent.
According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 72 people have been killed and more than 2,300 detained since demonstrations began in late December. Verifying the scale of the unrest has become increasingly difficult, as authorities have shut down internet access and cut international phone lines. State media, meanwhile, has focused on casualties among security forces and projected images of calm in major cities.
Despite official claims that order has been restored, videos verified by international news agencies show thousands of protesters gathering in parts of Tehran and other cities, chanting slogans against the leadership. Reports have also emerged of violence on both sides, with Iranian media claiming several members of security forces were killed during clashes.
The protests were initially sparked by the collapse of the Iranian rial amid worsening economic conditions and international sanctions, but have since evolved into broader challenges to Iran’s political and religious establishment. Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has called for renewed demonstrations, urging citizens to reclaim public spaces and display national symbols.
International reactions have followed closely. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced support for the protesters, while airlines including Austrian Airlines and Turkish Airlines have suspended or cancelled flights to Iran as the situation remains volatile.
As Iran remains largely cut off from the outside world, the coming days are expected to test both the resilience of the protest movement and the government’s resolve to suppress dissent through force and legal intimidation.