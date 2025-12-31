Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 LIVE Updates: Get play-by-play scores and updates from all VHT matches as India’s premier domestic tournament heats up in the 2025-26 edition, entering Round 4 on Wednesday, 31 December

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 live scores Round 4 updates highlights Virat Kohli
File photo of Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. | Photo: File
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as India’s premier domestic tournament heats up on Wednesday, 31 December. Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka lead Group A, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala fight to stay in contention. Uttar Pradesh, boosted by Dhruv Jurel’s recent 160, face close competition in Group B, and veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already made big impacts for Mumbai and Delhi. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shine in the Plate Group. Matches are underway across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jaipur, with top spots in the Elite groups still up for grabs.
LIVE UPDATES

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: JHKD vs TN Updates

The toss between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu has been delayed due to a damp outfield at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Next inspection will be at 9:20 AM IST.

Meanwhile, two early wickets in the Chandigarh vs Vidarbha match. Nalkande delivered the first blow, dismissing Manan Vohra for a duck in the first ball. Arjun Azad then goes for another duck in the first ball of the second over as Bhute gets his first of the day.

In the Bengal vs J&K match, Shami broke the deadlock by dismissing Iqbal for a duck, and Akash Deep then got the wicket of Ashwin as J&K are reeling at 2/2 inside the second over.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Elite Group Toss Updates

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab: PUN opt to bowl first

  • Goa vs Mumbai: GOA opt to bowl first

  • Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: UTK opt to bowl first

  • Andhra vs Saurashtra: AP opt to bowl first

  • Gujarat vs Railways: GUJ opt to bat first

  • Delhi vs Odisha: DEL opt to bowl first

  • Haryana vs Services: HAR opt to bowl first

  • Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim: SKM opt to bowl first

  • Chandigarh vs Vidarbha: VID opt to bowl first

  • Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu:

  • Kerala vs Rajasthan: RAJ opt to bat first

  • Karnataka vs Puducherry: KAR opt to bat first

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura: MP opt to bowl first

  • Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir: BEN opt to bowl first

  • Baroda vs Hyderabad: HYD opt to bowl first

  • Assam vs Uttar Pradesh: ASM opt to bat first

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Plate Group Toss Updates

  • Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya: ARNP opt to bat first

  • Bihar vs Nagaland: NGL opt to bat first

  • Manipur vs Mizoram: MNP opt to bowl first

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Where To Watch

Out of the 19 games on offer today, two matches will be shown live in India. The Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu and Assam vs Uttar Pradesh matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, while th JHA vs TN fixture will also be televised on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Full Schedule

Elite Group A:

FixtureTimeVenue
Kerala vs Rajasthan9:00 AM ISTGujarat College Ground (Ahmedabad)
Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu9:00 AM ISTNarendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)
Karnataka vs Puducherry9:00 AM ISTADSA Railways Ground (Ahmedabad)
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura9:00 AM ISTNarendra Modi Stadium B (Ahmedabad)

Elite Group B:

FixtureTimeVenue
Bengal vs J&K9:00 AM ISTSanosara Ground A (Rajkot)
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh9:00 AM ISTNiranjan Shah Stadium (Rajkot)
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha9:00 AM ISTNiranjan Shah Stadium Ground C (Rajkot)
Baroda vs Hyderabad9:00 AM ISTSanosara Ground B (Rajkot

Elite Group C:

FixtureTimeVenue
Goa vs Mumbai9:00 AM ISTJaipuria Vidyalaya Ground (Jaipur)
Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim9:00 AM ISTSawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur)
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand9:00 AM ISTAnantam Ground (Jaipur)
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab9:00 AM ISTKL Saini Ground (Jaipur)

Elite Group D:

FixtureTimeVenue
Gujarat vs Railways9:00 AM ISTKSCA Ground 2 (Alur)
Haryana vs Services9:00 AM ISTKSCA Ground (Alur)
Delhi vs Odisha9:00 AM ISTKSCA Ground 3 (Alur)
Andhra vs Saurashtra9:00 AM ISTCoE Ground 2 (Bengaluru)

Plate Group:

FixtureTimeVenue
Manipur vs Mizoram9:00 AM ISTJSCA International Stadium (Ranchi)
Bihar vs Nagaland9:00 AM ISTJSCA Oval Ground (Ranchi)
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya9:00 AM ISTUsha Martin Ground (Ranchi)

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Good Morning!

Welcome back to our live blog for Round 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26! Stay with us for real-time updates and scores from all the day’s action.

Published At:
