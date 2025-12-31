Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: JHKD vs TN Updates
The toss between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu has been delayed due to a damp outfield at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Next inspection will be at 9:20 AM IST.
Meanwhile, two early wickets in the Chandigarh vs Vidarbha match. Nalkande delivered the first blow, dismissing Manan Vohra for a duck in the first ball. Arjun Azad then goes for another duck in the first ball of the second over as Bhute gets his first of the day.
In the Bengal vs J&K match, Shami broke the deadlock by dismissing Iqbal for a duck, and Akash Deep then got the wicket of Ashwin as J&K are reeling at 2/2 inside the second over.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Elite Group Toss Updates
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab: PUN opt to bowl first
Goa vs Mumbai: GOA opt to bowl first
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: UTK opt to bowl first
Andhra vs Saurashtra: AP opt to bowl first
Gujarat vs Railways: GUJ opt to bat first
Delhi vs Odisha: DEL opt to bowl first
Haryana vs Services: HAR opt to bowl first
Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim: SKM opt to bowl first
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha: VID opt to bowl first
Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu:
Kerala vs Rajasthan: RAJ opt to bat first
Karnataka vs Puducherry: KAR opt to bat first
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura: MP opt to bowl first
Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir: BEN opt to bowl first
Baroda vs Hyderabad: HYD opt to bowl first
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh: ASM opt to bat first
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Plate Group Toss Updates
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya: ARNP opt to bat first
Bihar vs Nagaland: NGL opt to bat first
Manipur vs Mizoram: MNP opt to bowl first
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Where To Watch
Out of the 19 games on offer today, two matches will be shown live in India. The Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu and Assam vs Uttar Pradesh matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, while th JHA vs TN fixture will also be televised on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Full Schedule
Elite Group A:
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Kerala vs Rajasthan
|9:00 AM IST
|Gujarat College Ground (Ahmedabad)
|Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu
|9:00 AM IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)
|Karnataka vs Puducherry
|9:00 AM IST
|ADSA Railways Ground (Ahmedabad)
|Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura
|9:00 AM IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium B (Ahmedabad)
Elite Group B:
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Bengal vs J&K
|9:00 AM IST
|Sanosara Ground A (Rajkot)
|Assam vs Uttar Pradesh
|9:00 AM IST
|Niranjan Shah Stadium (Rajkot)
|Chandigarh vs Vidarbha
|9:00 AM IST
|Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C (Rajkot)
|Baroda vs Hyderabad
|9:00 AM IST
|Sanosara Ground B (Rajkot
Elite Group C:
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Goa vs Mumbai
|9:00 AM IST
|Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground (Jaipur)
|Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim
|9:00 AM IST
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur)
|Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand
|9:00 AM IST
|Anantam Ground (Jaipur)
|Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab
|9:00 AM IST
|KL Saini Ground (Jaipur)
Elite Group D:
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Gujarat vs Railways
|9:00 AM IST
|KSCA Ground 2 (Alur)
|Haryana vs Services
|9:00 AM IST
|KSCA Ground (Alur)
|Delhi vs Odisha
|9:00 AM IST
|KSCA Ground 3 (Alur)
|Andhra vs Saurashtra
|9:00 AM IST
|CoE Ground 2 (Bengaluru)
Plate Group:
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Manipur vs Mizoram
|9:00 AM IST
|JSCA International Stadium (Ranchi)
|Bihar vs Nagaland
|9:00 AM IST
|JSCA Oval Ground (Ranchi)
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya
|9:00 AM IST
|Usha Martin Ground (Ranchi)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Good Morning!
Welcome back to our live blog for Round 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26! Stay with us for real-time updates and scores from all the day’s action.