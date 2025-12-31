Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Shami Strikes Early For Bengal; Jharkhand vs TN Toss Delayed

File photo of Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. | Photo: File

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as India’s premier domestic tournament heats up on Wednesday, 31 December. Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka lead Group A, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala fight to stay in contention. Uttar Pradesh, boosted by Dhruv Jurel’s recent 160, face close competition in Group B, and veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already made big impacts for Mumbai and Delhi. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shine in the Plate Group. Matches are underway across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jaipur, with top spots in the Elite groups still up for grabs.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 09:16:19 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: JHKD vs TN Updates The toss between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu has been delayed due to a damp outfield at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Next inspection will be at 9:20 AM IST. Meanwhile, two early wickets in the Chandigarh vs Vidarbha match. Nalkande delivered the first blow, dismissing Manan Vohra for a duck in the first ball. Arjun Azad then goes for another duck in the first ball of the second over as Bhute gets his first of the day. In the Bengal vs J&K match, Shami broke the deadlock by dismissing Iqbal for a duck, and Akash Deep then got the wicket of Ashwin as J&K are reeling at 2/2 inside the second over.

31 Dec 2025, 08:48:39 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Elite Group Toss Updates Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab: PUN opt to bowl first

Goa vs Mumbai: GOA opt to bowl first

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand: UTK opt to bowl first

Andhra vs Saurashtra: AP opt to bowl first

Gujarat vs Railways: GUJ opt to bat first

Delhi vs Odisha: DEL opt to bowl first

Haryana vs Services: HAR opt to bowl first

Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim: SKM opt to bowl first

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha: VID opt to bowl first

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu:

Kerala vs Rajasthan: RAJ opt to bat first

Karnataka vs Puducherry: KAR opt to bat first

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura: MP opt to bowl first

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir: BEN opt to bowl first

Baroda vs Hyderabad: HYD opt to bowl first

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh: ASM opt to bat first

31 Dec 2025, 08:40:29 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Plate Group Toss Updates Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya: ARNP opt to bat first

Bihar vs Nagaland: NGL opt to bat first

Manipur vs Mizoram: MNP opt to bowl first

31 Dec 2025, 08:01:35 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Where To Watch Out of the 19 games on offer today, two matches will be shown live in India. The Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu and Assam vs Uttar Pradesh matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, while th JHA vs TN fixture will also be televised on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

31 Dec 2025, 07:19:52 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Full Schedule Elite Group A: Fixture Time Venue Kerala vs Rajasthan 9:00 AM IST Gujarat College Ground (Ahmedabad) Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu 9:00 AM IST Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) Karnataka vs Puducherry 9:00 AM IST ADSA Railways Ground (Ahmedabad) Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura 9:00 AM IST Narendra Modi Stadium B (Ahmedabad) Elite Group B: Fixture Time Venue Bengal vs J&K 9:00 AM IST Sanosara Ground A (Rajkot) Assam vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM IST Niranjan Shah Stadium (Rajkot) Chandigarh vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM IST Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C (Rajkot) Baroda vs Hyderabad 9:00 AM IST Sanosara Ground B (Rajkot Elite Group C: Fixture Time Venue Goa vs Mumbai 9:00 AM IST Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground (Jaipur) Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim 9:00 AM IST Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur) Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM IST Anantam Ground (Jaipur) Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab 9:00 AM IST KL Saini Ground (Jaipur) Elite Group D: Fixture Time Venue Gujarat vs Railways 9:00 AM IST KSCA Ground 2 (Alur) Haryana vs Services 9:00 AM IST KSCA Ground (Alur) Delhi vs Odisha 9:00 AM IST KSCA Ground 3 (Alur) Andhra vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM IST CoE Ground 2 (Bengaluru) Plate Group: Fixture Time Venue Manipur vs Mizoram 9:00 AM IST JSCA International Stadium (Ranchi) Bihar vs Nagaland 9:00 AM IST JSCA Oval Ground (Ranchi) Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya 9:00 AM IST Usha Martin Ground (Ranchi)