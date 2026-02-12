Dead Ball At India Vs Namibia Clash: Fuming Rod Tucker Directs Gerhard Erasmus To Re-Bowl - Controversy explained

IND vs NAM: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Gerhard Erasmus took 4 key wickets against India for just 20 runs in 4 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Cricket-Gerhard Erasmus
Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chat before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gerhard Erasmus bowled with a figure of 4-20-4 to restrict India for 209/8

  • India scored just 25 runs in last four overs against Namibia

  • Ishan Kishan slammed a 20-ball fifty to give India a blazing start

An interesting incident occurred, on the 5th ball of the 7th over in the contest between India and Namibia, when Gerhard Erasmus bowled one from just behind the umpire and released it earlier than his usual action, Rod Tucker termed it a dead ball. It led to a heated discussion between him and the bowler.

Indian batters went on the offensive against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the powerplay. Ishan Kishan’s blistering 61 off just 24 balls powered India to 100 in a mere 6.5 overs — the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

However, when Kishan got out, Namibian spinners weaved a web and restricted the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Gerhard Erasmus proved to be the most successful bowler and played the most important role in restricting the flow of runs, along with dismissing batters like Suryakumar Yadav and half-centurion Hardik Pandya.

The Namibian skipper didn't give any pace onto the ball, resulting in Indian batters struggling to clear him out of the ground. In addition he bowled from way behind the umpire in the popping crease with a round-arm action that left the Indian batters rattled.

Despite the fierce start, Namibian bowlers managed to put a break in the scoring rate in the middle overs as skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12) and Tilak Varma (25) failed to make it big and Erasmus played a decisive role in it.

India Post 209/8 Despite Ballistic Start

The Indian team reached 200 against Namibia but they will not be very happy with their total, given the start they got. Their struggles against spinners could worry Indian fans as they are set to play their next match against Pakistan in Colombo, where the ball is expected to spin with big ground dimensions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
