Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Both Team Aim To Salvage Pride

Ireland will take on Oman in match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 14, 2026. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 22 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 14, 2026. Both Ireland and Oman are languishing in fourth and fifth spots, respectively, in Group B after losing their initial two games. While Ireland lost to Sri Lanka and Australia, Oman was defeated by Zimbabwe and the Lankan Tigers in their two matches. Both teams are virtually out of the tournament and will enter the field to salvage some pride in their remaining matches. Ireland have had the upper hand over Oman in the previous outings, winning four out of six, but they will play the match without the services of their captain Paul Stirling, who has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Feb 2026, 09:32:08 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details Match: Ireland vs Oman, Group B Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Time: 11 AM IST