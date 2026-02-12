ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Guide: Full Schedule, Groups, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

The ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will begin on February 13 in Bangkok, Thailand
The tournament features two groups: Group A – India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Nepal; Group B – Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia, Thailand
India A will be captained by Radha Yadav, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup winner
The ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is all set to unfold in Bangkok, Thailand, running from February 13 to 22, offering a stage for Asia’s most promising young women cricketers.
Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament is designed to bridge the gap between domestic circuits and the senior international arena, giving emerging talent crucial exposure at a competitive level.
This year’s competition brings together eight teams, combining four ‘A’ squads from the continent’s major cricketing nations, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, with four senior national sides from Nepal, the UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Previously called the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, the event has been rebranded to spotlight the “Rising Stars” shaping the future of women’s cricket in Asia.
All 15 matches will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, a venue known for balanced pitches and conducive conditions for exciting T20 cricket.
India A will be led by Radha Yadav, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup winner, and placed in Group A alongside Pakistan A, Nepal, and the UAE. In Group B, Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A will compete with Malaysia and Thailand.
Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Format And Groups
Group A: India A, Pakistan A, UAE and Nepal
Group B: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia and Thailand
The tournament kicks off with a round-robin stage, where every team plays three matches against the other sides in its group. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on February 20, making every game crucial from the very first ball.
The victorious sides from the knockouts will then clash in the final on February 22, where the 2026 ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars champion will be crowned.
Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads
India A: Radha Yadav (captain), Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis, Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Humairaa Kaazi, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma.
Pakistan A: Hafsa Khalid (captain), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eman Naseer, Komal Khan (wk), Lubna Behram, Yusra Amir (wk), Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Anosha Nasir, Huraina Sajjad, Umm-e-Hani, Gull Rukh, Momina Riasat, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Omaima Sohail.
Nepal: Puja Mahato (captain), Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Roma Thapa, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Suman Bista, Seemana KC, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kajal Shrestha (wk), Anu Kadayat, Manisha Upadhayay, Riya Sharma, Rubina Chhetri.
United Arab Emirates: Esha Oza (captain), Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Archara Supriya, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Udeni Chathurika, Al Maseera Jahangir, Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Athige Silva, Vaishnave Mahesh.
Bangladesh A: Fahima Khatun (captain), Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Taj Nehar, Jannatul Ferdous, Sadia Akter, Sarmin Sultana, Ishma Tanjim, Shorifa Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Lata Mondal, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Farjana Easmin, Fatema Jahan Sonia.
Sri Lanka A: Anushka Sanjeewani (captain), Sanjana Kavindi, Vitini Chandima, Shayani Senaratne, Mithali Bandara, Sathya Sandeepani, Nethmi Senarathna, Sachini Nisansala, Malsha Shehani, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmi Silva, Ama Kanchana, Chethana Vimukthi, Shashini Gimhani, Yasanthi Nimanthika.
Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Arrikan Phuengkho, Nannaphat Chaihan, Onauma Senanok, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen.
Malaysia: Mas Elysa (captain), Nur Isma Dania, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aina Najwa (wk), Wan Julia (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Dania Syuhada, Amalin Sorfina, Suabika Manivannan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Musfirah Nur Ainaa.
Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Schedule
|Fixture
|Date
|Group/Stage
|Time
|Nepal vs Pakistan A
|February 13, Friday
|Group A
|8:00 AM
|India A vs United Arab Emirates
|February 13, Friday
|Group A
|12:30 PM
|Thailand vs Malaysia
|February 14, Saturday
|Group B
|8:00 AM
|Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A
|February 14, Saturday
|Group B
|12:30 PM
|Nepal vs United Arab Emirates
|February 15, Sunday
|Group A
|8:00 AM
|India A vs Pakistan A
|February 15, Sunday
|Group A
|12:30 PM
|Malaysia vs Sri Lanka A
|February 16, Monday
|Group B
|8:00 AM
|Thailand vs Bangladesh A
|February 16, Monday
|Group B
|12:30 PM
|India A vs Nepal
|February 17, Tuesday
|Group A
|8:00 AM
|Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates
|February 17, Tuesday
|Group A
|12:30 PM
|Bangladesh A vs Malaysia
|February 18, Wednesday
|Group B
|8:00 AM
|Thailand vs Sri Lanka A
|February 18, Wednesday
|Group B
|12:30 PM
|A1 vs B2
|February 20, Friday
|Semi-final
|8:00 AM
|B1 vs A2
|February 20, Friday
|Semi-final
|12:30 PM
|A1/B2 vs B1/A2
|February 22, Sunday
|Final
|12:30 PM
Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming
Fans can catch live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 through the Sony LIV app and website. In India, the tournament will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu.