ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Guide: Full Schedule, Groups, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Guide: Everything you need to know about live streaming, squads, and group details ahead of the tournament starting February 13 in Bangkok, Thailand

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ACC Womens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Guide: Full Schedule, Groups, Venue, Live Streaming
India A Women captain Radha Yadav. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will begin on February 13 in Bangkok, Thailand

  • The tournament features two groups: Group A – India A, Pakistan A, UAE, Nepal; Group B – Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia, Thailand

  • India A will be captained by Radha Yadav, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup winner

The ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is all set to unfold in Bangkok, Thailand, running from February 13 to 22, offering a stage for Asia’s most promising young women cricketers.

Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament is designed to bridge the gap between domestic circuits and the senior international arena, giving emerging talent crucial exposure at a competitive level.

This year’s competition brings together eight teams, combining four ‘A’ squads from the continent’s major cricketing nations, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, with four senior national sides from Nepal, the UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Previously called the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, the event has been rebranded to spotlight the “Rising Stars” shaping the future of women’s cricket in Asia.

All 15 matches will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, a venue known for balanced pitches and conducive conditions for exciting T20 cricket.

India A will be led by Radha Yadav, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup winner, and placed in Group A alongside Pakistan A, Nepal, and the UAE. In Group B, Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A will compete with Malaysia and Thailand.

Related Content
Related Content

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Format And Groups

  • Group A: India A, Pakistan A, UAE and Nepal

  • Group B: Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Malaysia and Thailand

The tournament kicks off with a round-robin stage, where every team plays three matches against the other sides in its group. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on February 20, making every game crucial from the very first ball.

The victorious sides from the knockouts will then clash in the final on February 22, where the 2026 ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars champion will be crowned.

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads

  • India A: Radha Yadav (captain), Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis, Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Humairaa Kaazi, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma.

  • Pakistan A: Hafsa Khalid (captain), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eman Naseer, Komal Khan (wk), Lubna Behram, Yusra Amir (wk), Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Anosha Nasir, Huraina Sajjad, Umm-e-Hani, Gull Rukh, Momina Riasat, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Omaima Sohail.

  • Nepal: Puja Mahato (captain), Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Roma Thapa, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Suman Bista, Seemana KC, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kajal Shrestha (wk), Anu Kadayat, Manisha Upadhayay, Riya Sharma, Rubina Chhetri.

  • United Arab Emirates: Esha Oza (captain), Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Archara Supriya, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Udeni Chathurika, Al Maseera Jahangir, Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Athige Silva, Vaishnave Mahesh.

  • Bangladesh A: Fahima Khatun (captain), Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Taj Nehar, Jannatul Ferdous, Sadia Akter, Sarmin Sultana, Ishma Tanjim, Shorifa Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Lata Mondal, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Farjana Easmin, Fatema Jahan Sonia.

  • Sri Lanka A: Anushka Sanjeewani (captain), Sanjana Kavindi, Vitini Chandima, Shayani Senaratne, Mithali Bandara, Sathya Sandeepani, Nethmi Senarathna, Sachini Nisansala, Malsha Shehani, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmi Silva, Ama Kanchana, Chethana Vimukthi, Shashini Gimhani, Yasanthi Nimanthika.

  • Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Arrikan Phuengkho, Nannaphat Chaihan, Onauma Senanok, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen.

  • Malaysia: Mas Elysa (captain), Nur Isma Dania, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Aina Najwa (wk), Wan Julia (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aisya Eleesa, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Dania Syuhada, Amalin Sorfina, Suabika Manivannan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Musfirah Nur Ainaa.

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Schedule

FixtureDateGroup/StageTime
Nepal vs Pakistan AFebruary 13, FridayGroup A8:00 AM
India A vs United Arab EmiratesFebruary 13, FridayGroup A12:30 PM
Thailand vs MalaysiaFebruary 14, SaturdayGroup B8:00 AM
Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka AFebruary 14, SaturdayGroup B12:30 PM
Nepal vs United Arab EmiratesFebruary 15, SundayGroup A8:00 AM
India A vs Pakistan AFebruary 15, SundayGroup A12:30 PM
Malaysia vs Sri Lanka AFebruary 16, MondayGroup B8:00 AM
Thailand vs Bangladesh AFebruary 16, MondayGroup B12:30 PM
India A vs NepalFebruary 17, TuesdayGroup A8:00 AM
Pakistan A vs United Arab EmiratesFebruary 17, TuesdayGroup A12:30 PM
Bangladesh A vs MalaysiaFebruary 18, WednesdayGroup B8:00 AM
Thailand vs Sri Lanka AFebruary 18, WednesdayGroup B12:30 PM
A1 vs B2February 20, FridaySemi-final8:00 AM
B1 vs A2February 20, FridaySemi-final12:30 PM
A1/B2 vs B1/A2February 22, SundayFinal12:30 PM

Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can catch live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 through the Sony LIV app and website. In India, the tournament will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mosca Brothers Lead From The Front To Help Italians Claim Their Maiden Victory

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka’s Record Fifty Powers Hosts To 105‑Run Win

  3. PSL 2026 Auction: Steve Smith Becomes Most Expensive Player in Pakistan Super League History

  4. Viral Video Of Refilling Leftover Soft Drink Into Bottles At Arun Jaitley Stadium Creates Social Media Furore

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  2. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  3. Rahul Gandhi Questions PM’s Autonomy, Voices Support For Workers And Farmers

  4. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  3. Trump Calls India Trade Deal ‘Historic’, Says US To Boost Coal Exports

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  5. Voting begins in Bangladesh's crucial parliamentary elections

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win