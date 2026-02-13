India A Women Vs UAE Women Live Streaming, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India A Vs UAE, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Get live streaming info, toss update and playing XIs as India A women clash against UAE side on Friday, February 13, at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs UAE-live-streaming-ACC Womens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match 2
Team captains ahead of the ACC Rising Stars Women's Asia Cup 2026 with the trophy. Photo: ACCMedia1/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND A-W take on UAE-W in the second match of Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

  • India Women will bat first

  • Match to be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

India A women commence the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament with the opening match against UAE, at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. Catch INDA vs UAE live.

India have named a strong squad for their A team, eyeing to provide them with some much-needed experience. Radha Yadav will lead the team, with the likes of Vrinda Dinesh, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Anushka Sharma, Nandni Sharma part of the squad.

Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament is designed to bridge the gap between domestic circuits and the senior international arena, giving emerging talent crucial exposure at a competitive level.

This year’s competition brings together eight teams, combining four ‘A’ squads from the continent’s major cricketing nations, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, with four senior national sides from Nepal, the UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand.

All 15 matches will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, a venue known for balanced pitches and conducive conditions for exciting T20 cricket.

India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update

Related Content
Related Content

India A women have won the toss and will bat first against UAE in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match 2.

India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs

India A: Radha Yadav (c), Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Nandni Sharma

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Heena Hotchandani, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Al Maseera Jahangir, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Athige Silva, Suraksha Kotte

India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can catch live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 through the Sony LIV app and website. In India, the tournament will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu.

India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads

India A Women: Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Nandini Kashyap(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Sonia Mendhiya, Mamatha Madiwala.

UAE Women: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Udeni Dona, Siya Gokhale, Heena Hotchandhani, Al Maseera Jahangir, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Athige Silva, Archara Supriya.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Maxwell-Renshaw Consolidate, Stoinis In Dug Out| AUS 51/4 (8)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  3. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  4. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  5. Day In Pics: February 12, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  3. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Awami League Boat Symbol Absent From Bangladesh Election Ballot After 30 Years

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling Both; The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action