India A Women Vs UAE Women Live Streaming, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

IND A-W take on UAE-W in the second match of Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Match to be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
India A women commence the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament with the opening match against UAE, at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. Catch INDA vs UAE live.
India have named a strong squad for their A team, eyeing to provide them with some much-needed experience. Radha Yadav will lead the team, with the likes of Vrinda Dinesh, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Anushka Sharma, Nandni Sharma part of the squad.
Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament is designed to bridge the gap between domestic circuits and the senior international arena, giving emerging talent crucial exposure at a competitive level.
This year’s competition brings together eight teams, combining four ‘A’ squads from the continent’s major cricketing nations, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, with four senior national sides from Nepal, the UAE, Malaysia, and Thailand.
All 15 matches will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, a venue known for balanced pitches and conducive conditions for exciting T20 cricket.
India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update
India A women have won the toss and will bat first against UAE in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match 2.
India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs
India A: Radha Yadav (c), Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Nandni Sharma
UAE: Esha Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Heena Hotchandani, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Al Maseera Jahangir, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Athige Silva, Suraksha Kotte
India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming
Fans can catch live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 through the Sony LIV app and website. In India, the tournament will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu.
India A Women Vs UAE Women, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads
India A Women: Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Nandini Kashyap(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav(c), Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Sonia Mendhiya, Mamatha Madiwala.
UAE Women: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Udeni Dona, Siya Gokhale, Heena Hotchandhani, Al Maseera Jahangir, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (wk), Athige Silva, Archara Supriya.