Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming: Puja Mahato Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check toss update, Playing XIs, live streaming info and venue details for the Group A, match 5 between UAE women and Nepal women

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Puja Mahato
NEP-W skipper Puja Mahato with the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy. Photo: X/CricketNep
Summary
  • NEP-W take on UAE-W in match 5 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy

  • Puja Mahato has opted to bowl

  • UAE women is led by Esha Oza

Nepal women are up against UAE women in Group A, match 5 of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament, to be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Sunday, February 15. NEP-W have already lost the first game to PAK-W in the tournament and are seeking a turnaround in fortunes.

As for UAE-W, they stunned Radha Yadav-led India A women side, by registering a seven-wicket victory in their first game of the tournament. Esha Oza's side have the chance to top the group, if they manage to beat Nepal women in today's fixture.

UAE Vs Nepal, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Toss Update

Nepal Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

UAE Vs Nepal, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Playing XIs

Nepal Women: Puja Mahato(c), Rubi Poddar(w), Seemana KC, Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Rubina Chhetri, Riya Sharma, Bindu Rawal, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa

United Arab Emirates Women: Esha Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Heena Hotchandani, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Al Maseera Jahangir, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Athige Silva, Suraksha Kotte

UAE Vs Nepal, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming

In India you can watch the live telecast the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Ten 3 HD, Ten 4 Tamil, and Ten 4 Telugu. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

UAE Vs Nepal, ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Squads

Nepal Women Squad: Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Puja Mahato(c), Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Rubi Poddar(w), Rubina Chhetri, Sita Rana Magar, Riya Sharma, Manisha Upadhayay, Roma Thapa, Seemana KC, Anu Kadayat, Suman Bista, Kajal Shrestha

United Arab Emirates Women Squad: Esha Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Athige Silva, Indhuja Nandakumar, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Al Maseera Jahangir, Udeni Chathurika, Archara Supriya, Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale

Published At:
