India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

Dhakshineswar Suresh with captain of the Indian Davis Cup team Rohit Rajpal, second from right, and others celebrates his victory in the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first-round tie against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong, unseen, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

Dhakshineswar Suresh with captain of the Indian Davis Cup team Rohit Rajpal, second from right, and others celebrates his victory in the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first-round tie against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong, unseen, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI