India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss
India's second singles seed Dhakshineswar Suresh rose to the occasion, outserving Dutch number one Jesper de Jong to level the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 1 tie 1-1 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 6). Ranked as low as 465, Dhakshineswar won the battle of big servers against the world No. 88 de Jong, ensuring India did not slip further after Sumit Nagal's defeat in the opening singles to Guy de Ouden earlier in the day. The victory reinforced Dhakshineswar's growing stature as a dependable Davis Cup player, following his match-winning effort against a higher-ranked opponent against Switzerland last year.
