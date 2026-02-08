India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

India's second singles seed Dhakshineswar Suresh rose to the occasion, outserving Dutch number one Jesper de Jong to level the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 1 tie 1-1 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 6). Ranked as low as 465, Dhakshineswar won the battle of big servers against the world No. 88 de Jong, ensuring India did not slip further after Sumit Nagal's defeat in the opening singles to Guy de Ouden earlier in the day. The victory reinforced Dhakshineswar's growing stature as a dependable Davis Cup player, following his match-winning effort against a higher-ranked opponent against Switzerland last year.

Photo Webdesk
Davis Cup: IND vs Netherlands Dhakshineswar Suresh
India's Dhakshineswar Suresh celebrates his victory in the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong, unseen, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup: Netherlands vs IND Dhakshineswar Suresh
India's Dhakshineswar Suresh with captain of the Indian Davis Cup team Rohit Rajpal celebrates his victory in the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong, unseen, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Jesper De Jong
India's Dhakshineswar Suresh, right, exchanges greetings with Netherlands' Jesper De Jong after the former's victory in the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Indias Dhakshineswar Suresh
Bengaluru: India's Dhakshineswar Suresh competes against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong, unseen, during the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup 2026: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Jesper De Jong
India's Dhakshineswar Suresh celebrates his victory in the second singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Netherlands' Jesper De Jong, unseen, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup 2026: Guy Den Ouden vs Sumit Nagal
Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden, left, exchanges greetings with India's Sumit Nagal after the former's victory in the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup Sumit Nagal
India's Sumit Nagal competes against Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden, unseen, during the first singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers India vs Netherlands
Netherlands' fans cheer during the first singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie between Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden and India's Sumit Nagal, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Netherlands Guy Den Ouden Davis Cup
Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden competes against India's Sumit Nagal, unseen, during the first singles match of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup Guy Den Ouden
Bengaluru: Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden competes against India's Sumit Nagal, unseen, during the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo; PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Davis Cup Tennis 2026 Sumit Nagal
India's Sumit Nagal competes against Netherlands' Guy Den Ouden, unseen, during the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers first round tie, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
