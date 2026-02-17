Girona 2-1 Barcelona: Yamal Misses Penalty In Catalan Derby; Barca Trail Real Madrid In La Liga Title Race
Barcelona needed a win to leapfrog Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga 2025-26 points table and re-claim their lead. But after 90 minutes of intense action, Barcelona suffered a 1-2 loss against Girona away from home at the Estadi Montilivi, Girona in the La Liga 2025-26 match on Monday (February 16, 2026). The first-half stayed goalless with Barcelona being terribly wasteful. In the second half, Pau Cubarsi provided them the lead, but it was soon cancelled by Thomas Lemar's equaliser. With ten minutes remaining in the clock, Girona created pressure and Fran Beltran found the bottom corner on the 86th minute to complete the comeback for the hosts.
