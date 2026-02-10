Sanfrecce Hiroshima Vs Johor Darul Ta’zim LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Southern Tigers Seek Upset

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Group A Matchday 7 fixture at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on February 10, 2026

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim live score AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26
Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Hayao Kawabe celebrates after scoring during the J1 League match agaisnt V-Varen Nagasaki on February 6, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/sanfrecce.official
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Group A Matchday 7 fixture between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Johor Darul Ta’zim at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Sanfrecce sit third in Group A with 11 points from six games, and can potentially go top depending on other results. JDT, meanwhile, have two wins, two draws, and two losses from six games, and will have their task cut out against the hosts. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Match Details

  • Fixture: Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta'zim, Group A Matchday 7

  • Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

  • Venue: Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima, Japan

  • Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

  • Time: 3:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FanCode

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s AFC Champions League Elite match against Johor Darul Ta’zim. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
