Sanfrecce Hiroshima Vs Johor Darul Ta’zim LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Southern Tigers Seek Upset

Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Hayao Kawabe celebrates after scoring during the J1 League match agaisnt V-Varen Nagasaki on February 6, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/sanfrecce.official

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Group A Matchday 7 fixture between Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Johor Darul Ta’zim at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Sanfrecce sit third in Group A with 11 points from six games, and can potentially go top depending on other results. JDT, meanwhile, have two wins, two draws, and two losses from six games, and will have their task cut out against the hosts. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Feb 2026, 01:54:25 pm IST Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta’zim LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Match Details Fixture: Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Johor Darul Ta'zim, Group A Matchday 7

Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

Venue: Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima, Japan

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode