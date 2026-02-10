Vissel Kobe Vs FC Seoul LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Japanese Champions Eye Knockout Spot

Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Group A Matchday 7. | Photo: Instagram/visselkobe

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Group A Matchday 7 fixture between Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul at the Misaki Park Stadium on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. Vissel Kobe are flying high under Michael Skibbe, sitting top of the group with 13 points from six matches. The Cows need only to avoid defeat today to secure qualification for the Round of 16. For FC Seoul, this is a must‑win fixture. The Korean side are fifth with just two wins and face a daunting challenge against Kobe’s attacking strength. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Feb 2026, 01:54:25 pm IST Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Match Details Fixture: Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, Group A Matchday 7

Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

Venue: Misaki Park Stadium, Kobe, Japan

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode