Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

Security forces and election officials have been deployed extensively to ensure a peaceful polling process.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh polls 2026
Election officials and security personnel transport ballot boxes and voting materials to polling centers ahead of Thursday's national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 Photo: MAHMUD HOSSAIN OPU
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh began voting in its 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday.

  • Three people were injured in crude bomb explosions at two polling centres.

  • The Election Commission reported a 32.88% voter turnout by noon.

Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election began in an atmosphere of cautious optimism on Thursday, even as isolated violence marred voting at a few centres.

At around 9:00 am, a crude bomb exploded at the Reshma International School polling centre in Gopalganj’s Nichupara area, injuring two Ansar members on duty and a 13-year-old girl, officials told Daily star, a Bangladesh newspaper.  

According to the report, the injured were identified as Ansar personnel Sukanto Majumdar and Jamal Hossain, and teenager Amena Khanam. They were treated for minor wounds and voting resumed shortly after the blast, according to Presiding Officer Zahirul Islam. Security forces have cordoned off the area and are investigating the incident.

In Munshiganj’s Sadar upazila, a series of hand bomb explosions near the Makhati Gurucharan High School polling centre around 10:15 am briefly disrupted voting, prompting officials to halt polling for about 15 minutes before it resumed under tightened security.

Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt
Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

BY Smruti S Pattanaik

Despite these isolated incidents, voting continued across most parts of the country. The Election Commission reported a 32.88 percent voter turnout at 32,789 polling centres, about 77 percent of the total, by midday (12:00 pm), with polling underway at more than 42,600 centres nationwide and no major suspension of voting reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Security forces and election officials have been deployed extensively to ensure a peaceful polling process.

Election Commission senior officials urged voters to exercise their franchise without fear, describing the overall environment as calm and festive in many areas, Daily Star reported. 

Voting began at approximately 7:30 am and will continue uninterrupted until late afternoon, with millions of Bangladeshis casting ballots in what is being watched as a significant moment in the country’s political landscape.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Target 226; M Nadeem, Faisal Lead Struggling Chase | OMA 100/8 (14)

  2. Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In Form Asian Rhinos Up Against Depleted European Minnows

  3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  2. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  5. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Target 226; M Nadeem, Faisal Lead Struggling Chase | OMA 100/8 (14)