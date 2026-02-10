NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wounded Netherlands Seek Win Against Namibia

Netherlands vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NED vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match 10 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on February 10, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netherlands vs Namibia live score ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match 10 NED vs NAM
Netherlands' players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
NED vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match 10 between Netherlands and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The Netherlands arrive after a brilliant performance against Pakistan in Colombo, posting 147 and pushing the former champions to the brink before losing narrowly. With only two teams progressing to the Super Eights, this match will be a virtual eliminator for the Dutch side. They face fellow associate nation Namibia, who are playing in only their fourth T20 World Cup. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Captains Speak

Scott Edwards (Netherlands): "We're going to have a bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's probably going to be now. We feel like we played a lot of good cricket (against Pakistan), and we probably missed in certain parts of the game. So, for us, it's another opportunity to execute when those moments come."

Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia): "It was a bit of 50-50 for us. Would have bowled first as well. We've had 7 days in Dubai and then in Bengaluru. Feeling really good. Our fourth consecutive World Cup."

NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Points Table

PosTeamPldWinLossNRPtsNRR
1India11002+1.450
2Pakistan11002+0.240
3Namibia000000.000
4Netherlands10100-0.240
5United States10100-1.450

Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Netherlands vs Namibia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Netherlands vs Namibia, Group A Match 10

  • Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 AM IST

Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Netherlands’ T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra Pradesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QF: AP Lose Wickets In A Heap As BEN Tighten Grip

  2. NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wounded Netherlands Seek Win Against Namibia

  3. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  4. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  5. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

  5. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  3. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  4. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC

  5. 'Always On’: Why IT Employees Want The Right To Disconnect

  6. Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

  7. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel In The Works? Zoya Akhtar Planning To Bring Back Original Trio - Report