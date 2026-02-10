NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wounded Netherlands Seek Win Against Namibia

NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Captains Speak
Scott Edwards (Netherlands): "We're going to have a bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's probably going to be now. We feel like we played a lot of good cricket (against Pakistan), and we probably missed in certain parts of the game. So, for us, it's another opportunity to execute when those moments come."
Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia): "It was a bit of 50-50 for us. Would have bowled first as well. We've had 7 days in Dubai and then in Bengaluru. Feeling really good. Our fourth consecutive World Cup."
NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.
NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.450
|2
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.240
|3
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|4
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.240
|5
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.450
Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Netherlands vs Namibia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Netherlands vs Namibia, Group A Match 10
Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM IST