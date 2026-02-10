NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wounded Netherlands Seek Win Against Namibia

Netherlands' players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

NED vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match 10 between Netherlands and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The Netherlands arrive after a brilliant performance against Pakistan in Colombo, posting 147 and pushing the former champions to the brink before losing narrowly. With only two teams progressing to the Super Eights, this match will be a virtual eliminator for the Dutch side. They face fellow associate nation Namibia, who are playing in only their fourth T20 World Cup. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Feb 2026, 10:42:35 am IST NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Captains Speak Scott Edwards (Netherlands): "We're going to have a bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's probably going to be now. We feel like we played a lot of good cricket (against Pakistan), and we probably missed in certain parts of the game. So, for us, it's another opportunity to execute when those moments come." Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia): "It was a bit of 50-50 for us. Would have bowled first as well. We've had 7 days in Dubai and then in Bengaluru. Feeling really good. Our fourth consecutive World Cup."

10 Feb 2026, 10:41:24 am IST NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk) (c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen. Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

10 Feb 2026, 10:35:16 am IST NED vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first.

10 Feb 2026, 10:24:13 am IST Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Points Table Pos Team Pld Win Loss NR Pts NRR 1 India 1 1 0 0 2 +1.450 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 +0.240 3 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.240 5 United States 1 0 1 0 0 -1.450

10 Feb 2026, 09:57:04 am IST Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch? The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Netherlands vs Namibia will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

10 Feb 2026, 09:50:03 am IST Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details Fixture: Netherlands vs Namibia, Group A Match 10

Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM IST