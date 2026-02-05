The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

Mid‑budget films are increasingly viewed as commercial liabilities. They are risky propositions that neither promise box‑office returns nor align with the spectacle‑driven priorities of today’s multiplex programming. As a result, many such films are fast‑tracked to OTT platforms in their first window, where a digital release is framed as a privilege rather than the baseline expectation. A case in point is Mrs. (2025), directed by Gautham Menon and starring Sanya Malhotra. Despite its nuanced engagement with emotional and social pressures and a strong central performance, the film never reached theatres. It was released directly on ZEE5. In an earlier moment, a film like this might at least have had a limited theatrical run, allowing audiences to encounter it collectively and in public. Today, such films are positioned as digital-first not by creative choice, but by platform economics and risk management.