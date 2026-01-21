Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

From its very first images, Dhobi Ghat defines Mumbai through labour rather than spectacle. The opening credits linger on construction workers at a building site as dawn breaks, their bodies already in motion as the city wakes up around them. This is a Mumbai built through repetition and routine. Later, during his exhibition, Arun dedicates his work Building to the people who “build the city” and continue to search for a sense of belonging within it. Yet, the film quietly unsettles this gesture. The question of who belongs to the city, or who is allowed to belong more, is deeply shaped by privilege. For those who spend their days constructing the city and their nights struggling to survive within it, belonging is not an abstract idea to be contemplated. Survival leaves little room for reflection.