Sri Lanka Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Clinch Dominant 105-Run Win

Sri Lanka crushed Oman by 105 runs to move to the top of Group B. Batting first, the co-hosts posted a massive 225/5, the highest total of the tournament so far. After early hiccups, Pavan Rathnayake (60) and Kusal Mendis (61) anchored the innings before captain Dasun Shanaka blazed a record-breaking 20-ball 50. In response, Oman was never in the hunt, finishing on 120/9. While 43-year-old Mohammad Nadeem made history as the oldest player to score a T20 World Cup fifty (53*), Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Chameera and Theekshana, ensured a clinical victory. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.

Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Kamil Mishara
Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara bowled out by Oman's Jay Odedra during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake bowled out by Oman's Jiten Ramanandi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Pavan Rathnayake
Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Dasun Shanaka
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Jiten Ramanandi
Oman's Jiten Ramanandi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Kusal Mendis
An Umpire, center, push back Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, second left, to avoid arguments with Oman's players during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Kamindu Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Jatinder Singh
Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh bowled out by Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Kamil Mishara
Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara takes the catch to get dismiss Oman's Hammad Mirza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Hammad Mirza during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Mohammad Nadeem
Oman's Mohammad Nadeem plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Wasim Ali
Oman's Wasim Ali plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Wasim Ali during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Dushan Hemantha
Sri Lanka's Dushan Hemantha, third left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Oman's Jiten Ramanandi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup Cricket-Mohammad Nadeem
Oman's Mohammad Nadeem, left, and Shah Faisal greets each other during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Oman and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

