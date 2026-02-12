Sri Lanka Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Clinch Dominant 105-Run Win
Sri Lanka crushed Oman by 105 runs to move to the top of Group B. Batting first, the co-hosts posted a massive 225/5, the highest total of the tournament so far. After early hiccups, Pavan Rathnayake (60) and Kusal Mendis (61) anchored the innings before captain Dasun Shanaka blazed a record-breaking 20-ball 50. In response, Oman was never in the hunt, finishing on 120/9. While 43-year-old Mohammad Nadeem made history as the oldest player to score a T20 World Cup fifty (53*), Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Chameera and Theekshana, ensured a clinical victory. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
