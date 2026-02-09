Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

A

Since the film travelled and had screenings outside India as well, the reception has been deeply encouraging. Although each screening develops its own set of responses, which has been fascinating to observe. At the Mumbai screening, for instance, audiences laughed and found certain bits funny. At other screenings, people seemed to want to laugh but were uncertain whether they should, so they held back a little. Then there were screenings that rendered audiences visibly emotional, such as the one we experienced in Germany. While writing, my co-writer and I tried to remain honest with the material. We never forced the narrative to behave in a predetermined way or decided that a scene had to land in a specific manner. Instead, we wrote what felt organic in the moment and remained open to the idea that the film would be received differently across contexts and cultures.

What truly surprised us after the release on YouTube was the volume of messages from viewers who watched the film with their families, especially with their mothers. We had not anticipated that response and it has been deeply moving. Today, there are very few films one can comfortably sit and watch with one’s family, particularly with one’s mother. Even audiences from smaller towns are resonating with the film and continue to leave thoughtful comments and messages. The reach has therefore become far more accessible than we had initially imagined. In many ways, these are outcomes one cannot fully predict while making a film about family dynamics, including how, where and with whom it will ultimately find its emotional connection.