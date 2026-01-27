Thursday Special Teaser: Shoojit Sircar And Vikramaditya Motwane's Film Is Driven By Restraint, Observation And Intimacy

Thursday Special teaser launches with Shoojit Sircar and Motwane as presenters.
Filmmakers stress short films as vital spaces for originality and learning.
Award-winning Thursday Special short film heads for public release.
Thursday Special teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, marking a rare collaboration between filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane as presenters. The short film, directed by National Award-winner Varun Tandon, stars Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama and has already built a strong reputation across international film festivals.
Billed as a quiet, emotionally grounded story, Thursday Special follows an elderly couple whose relationship unfolds through a weekly ritual centred on food. The teaser hints at a film driven by restraint, observation and intimacy rather than dramatic excess, positioning it firmly within the space of contemporary independent storytelling.
Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane on backing short films
Speaking at the Thursday Special teaser launch, both Sircar and Motwane emphasised why short films continue to matter in today’s filmmaking ecosystem. Motwane described shorts as an essential entry point for filmmakers, even as filmmaking costs rise across formats.
While technology has made filmmaking more accessible, Motwane noted that distribution remains the biggest hurdle. With fewer viable platforms for monetising short films, visibility and endorsement from established voices can significantly shape a young filmmaker’s trajectory.
Sircar echoed this view, stressing that short films offer a rare space for experimentation and originality. He pointed out that working within constraints often sharpens storytelling skills, making shorts an important creative training ground at a time when originality feels increasingly scarce.
A festival-backed short finds its way to a wider audience
Produced by Karan Luthra and written by Varun Tandon with Krati Tandon as co-writer and executive producer, Thursday Special has travelled widely on the festival circuit. The film has screened at Mecal Pro, Barcelona, and won over 25 international awards, including honours at the New York Indian Film Festival and festivals in Adelaide and the US.
After its global festival run, Thursday Special is now set to reach a wider audience, with its release scheduled for January 29 2026 on the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel.