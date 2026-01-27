Thursday Special Teaser: Shoojit Sircar And Vikramaditya Motwane's Film Is Driven By Restraint, Observation And Intimacy

Thursday Special teaser launch brings Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane together to spotlight the relevance of short films today.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thursday Special Poster
Thursday Special Poster Photo: Mulberry Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thursday Special teaser launches with Shoojit Sircar and Motwane as presenters.

  • Filmmakers stress short films as vital spaces for originality and learning.

  • Award-winning Thursday Special short film heads for public release.

Thursday Special teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, marking a rare collaboration between filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane as presenters. The short film, directed by National Award-winner Varun Tandon, stars Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama and has already built a strong reputation across international film festivals.

Billed as a quiet, emotionally grounded story, Thursday Special follows an elderly couple whose relationship unfolds through a weekly ritual centred on food. The teaser hints at a film driven by restraint, observation and intimacy rather than dramatic excess, positioning it firmly within the space of contemporary independent storytelling.

A still from Rang De Basanti - IMDb
Rang De Basanti At 20 | When Bollywood Chose Patriotism Over Jingoism

BY Aishani Biswas

Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane on backing short films

Speaking at the Thursday Special teaser launch, both Sircar and Motwane emphasised why short films continue to matter in today’s filmmaking ecosystem. Motwane described shorts as an essential entry point for filmmakers, even as filmmaking costs rise across formats.

While technology has made filmmaking more accessible, Motwane noted that distribution remains the biggest hurdle. With fewer viable platforms for monetising short films, visibility and endorsement from established voices can significantly shape a young filmmaker’s trajectory.

Sircar echoed this view, stressing that short films offer a rare space for experimentation and originality. He pointed out that working within constraints often sharpens storytelling skills, making shorts an important creative training ground at a time when originality feels increasingly scarce.

Related Content
Related Content
Vijay Deverakonda Ranabaali teaser - YouTube
Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A festival-backed short finds its way to a wider audience

Produced by Karan Luthra and written by Varun Tandon with Krati Tandon as co-writer and executive producer, Thursday Special has travelled widely on the festival circuit. The film has screened at Mecal Pro, Barcelona, and won over 25 international awards, including honours at the New York Indian Film Festival and festivals in Adelaide and the US.

After its global festival run, Thursday Special is now set to reach a wider audience, with its release scheduled for January 29 2026 on the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra Remains Unbeaten On 109 As Blue Colts Finish At 352/8

  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Thrash Kiwi By 8 Wickets In Super Six

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Bethell Departs After Fifty; Root Going Strong | ENG 201/3 (36.3)

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, Australian Open QF: Spaniard Storms Into Semis With Straight-Sets Win

  2. AUS Open 2026: Zverev Books Last Four Spot

  3. AUS Open 2026: Sabalenka Sees Off Jovic In Straight Sets QF Victory

  4. Gauff Vs Svitolina Highlights, Australian Open QF: Ukrainian Blitzes No. 3 Seed At Rod Laver Arena In 59 Minutes

  5. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  4. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  5. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra Remains Unbeaten On 109 As Blue Colts Finish At 352/8

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September