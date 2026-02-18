Ashish Avikunthak Interview | The Killing Of Meghnad As A Subversive Philosophical Inquiry

A

My film does not aspire to extend Aravindan’s lyrical tradition, nor does it attempt to inhabit the meditative aesthetic of the 1970s. Instead, my attempt is different both in method and in epistemological orientation. Aravindan’s cinema is rooted in a quiet lyricism that absorbs the landscape into the emotional interiority of the characters. My work, on the other hand, produces an intentional austerity of performance and affect. If Aravindan’s slowness opens toward the poetic, my cinema moves toward the disjunctural.

For me the Ramayana is not a stable narrative but a deep stratigraphy of texts, reinterpretations, ruptures and cultural sedimentation. I read the epic as a palimpsest in which layers of meaning exist simultaneously. This is why Meghnad Badh Kavya enters into the Ramayana at the level of fracture rather than continuity. I am not interested in preserving the epic’s lyricism but in investigating its contradictions. Dutt’s 19th century epic poem already destabilises the moral binaries of the Ramayana by humanising both Rama and Ravana, and my film pushes that destabilisation further. It is not the story that interests me; it is the collapse of certainty. Aravindan sought the feminine principle through a gentle philosophical lyricism. My work is pursuing something far more austere: the tragic interiority of Meghnad, the moral ambiguity of Ravana, the vulnerability of Rama and the philosophical density that Dutt embedded in the dialogical core of his poem.

Where Aravindan softens the epic into meditative reflection, I strip away narrative flesh and leave only bone, earth,and space. In that sense, I would not say I am following Aravindan or breaking from him. Rather, we are approaching the Ramayana from two entirely different philosophical directions. Aravindan moves towards the poetic soul of the epic, mine is toward its fragmented structure, its ruptured ethical architecture and the dissonances that lie hidden beneath the surface of the text. The affinity between our works lies not in continuity but in our shared refusal to treat the Ramayana as a monolithic narrative. Beyond that, the paths diverge sharply. My film is less a successor and more an interrogation that brings to the surface what has long been subdued: the philosophical, ethical and affective tensions that make the epic what it truly is.