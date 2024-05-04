I Don’t Have Any Desire To Replicate The World In My Films: Filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak On His Film 'Devastated'

At a formal level, you borrow from the ritual’s repetitive occurrence and this recreates cyclical temporality in your film. Why do you do that?

Most of the rituals in my film were shot in various parts of rural Bengal during the annual rites of Gajan, Charak Puja, and Kali Puja. Both Gajan and Charak have pre-Hindu origins and may even predate the emergence of Buddhism in this region. Like many rituals in India, they have been assimilated into contemporary Hindu practices. For example, the rituals of animal, plant, and tree sacrifice as well as body modification, self-harm, and penance, are widespread in many parts of the world and are not associated with a single religion. In India these rituals are primarily non-Brahmanical, with most practitioners belonging to lower caste groups in Bengal. Even Kali, a central deity in the Tantrik pantheon, has tribal and lower-caste ancestry in Bengal and Assam. These festivals have often been labelled as folk culture in relation to mainstream Hinduism, a characterisation that is deeply patronising and derogatory. I have sutured the shots of rituals to the narrative of violence, acting like a meta-narrative injunction.