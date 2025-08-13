Modi’s Upcoming Visit To China For SCO Summit Stirs Global Interest

The meeting later in August between Modi, Xi and Putin will be closely watched for signs of whether common interests could push India to the anti-West camp.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi China visit 2025, Modi Xi Jinping meeting 2025, SCO summit geopolitical impact
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose for a group photo prior to their trilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019 on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi to visit Tianjin for SCO summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • World to watch for signs of rapprochement in India's ties with Eastern neighbour, while Trump's tariffs shake up global trade.

  • Achieving disengagement at points of conflict in 2020 allows India to normalise ties with China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China, the first since the military confrontation in the summer of 2020, will be closely watched by world leaders. Modi is going to Tianjin, where President Xi Jinping is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31 to September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be present.

Western capitals will be following  events in Tianjin closely, looking for signs of a rapprochement between India and China and whether the Trump tariff assault could drive India into the anti-Western camp dominated by Russia and China. Many of Trump’s critics are accusing him of forcing New Delhi away from the US camp and undoing a quarter century of growing ties between the US and India.

But considering India’s long standing boundary dispute with China, and its close military cooperation with arch enemy Pakistan, highlighted during the recent Operation Sindoor, New Delhi is unlikely to jump into a Chinese embrace. During his first term in office Prime Minister Modi too had tried to break the gridlock with China by hosting President Xi and his wife in his home state. But while the surface bonhomie was in place, the PLA soldiers were already moving into Chumar on the Ladakh sector. Talks between the field commanders later led to disengagement here. However the pattern of crossing into India’s side of the LAC continued and finally led to the east Ladakh eye-ball to eye-ball confrontation between the two armies. Distrust of China runs deep in India and there will be no hurried flip towards China.

null - null
PM Modi To Attend SCO Tianjin Summit In First China Visit Since 2018

BY Outlook News Desk

But the flux in the global order has ensured that the two Asian rivals engage at some level.  Closer economic cooperation is very much on the line. India like much of the world is dependent on China for components of its manufacturing sector including electric vehicles, solar panels as well as its thriving pharmaceutical sector.  According to analysts at Carnegie, `` In the near term, as Modi pursues his ambition to turn India into global manufacturing powerhouse, it’s likely that the Indian economy will become more, rather than less reliant on Chinese supply chains.’’  At the same time, China is also looking to expand its market reach to ensure that if US doors are closed there must be other options. India with its huge domestic market fits the bill.

 Since the stand-off between India and China ended last year, the two Asian giants appear to be cautiously moving towards a thaw in a relationship that was in deep freeze since the face-off in eastern Ladakh. 

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the two countries have announced resumption of direct flights that had been in the works for sometime. Flights will resume by next month. During the pandemic airlines like everything else stopped operations. But once   that was over, India did not resume  flights because of strained political ties. That phase is now over. Earlier in July India had already resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals.

PM Modi (L) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) - PTI
Russia Backs India's Trade Rights Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

BY Outlook News Desk

Though this is being interpreted by many as India and China coming together on fears of the tariff war that US President Donald Trump has unleashed on the world, India’s decision to normalise ties is linked to last October’s agreement on disengagement of troops from the last remaining friction points of Depsang and Demchok and on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control. Without complete disengagement, it would have been difficult for India to go ahead with normalising ties with China, despite Trump and his dismantling of global trade.

 Since the disengagement the two Asian rivals cautiously begun  to normalise strained ties. In July, Subramanyam Jaishankar was in China for the SCO foreign ministers meeting that precedes the summit.  He also held  a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where they discussed taking forward the India-China ties that had come to a near halt after 2020. The situation will be clearer after Modi and Xi hold bilateral talks in the sidelines of the SCO summit.

US Vice President JD Vance - AP
Trump 'Yet To Decide' On Tariffs Over China Buying Russian Oil: JD Vance

BY Outlook News Desk

India and China have major differences and are rivals in Asia, but at the same time their world views often overlap. India, China and Russia also believe that the West has for far too long dominated the world. An alternative to the American-led world order has to be in place. Both are proud of their ancient civilisations, see themselves as champions of the Global South. India and China often work together at the UN on critical issues like Climate change and push for better terms for the developing world. But even here there is an element of rivalry with New Delhi and Beijing positioning themselves as leaders of the Global South.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son