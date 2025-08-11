Trump 'Yet To Decide' On Tariffs Over China Buying Russian Oil: JD Vance

"Obviously the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China, it affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation," Vance said. He added that Trump is "reviewing his options, and of course, going to make that decision when he decides.” The US had initially imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and Trump last week slapped another 25 per cent levies on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties on India to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.