Trump 'Yet To Decide' On Tariffs Over China Buying Russian Oil: JD Vance

US Vice- President JD Vance claimed that the President, Trump, is "reviewing his options" on imposing tariffs on China for importing Russian oil, as the relation of the US with China is "a little bit more complicated".

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Vice President JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Trump is still considering tariffs on China over Russian oil, with Vance citing broader US-China ties.

  2. Tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports have been raised to 50 per cent, effective August 27.

  3. India called the move “unfair” and vowed to safeguard its interests.

US President Donald Trump has not yet decided on imposing levies on China for purchasing oil from Russia, as Washington’s ties with Beijing “affect many things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation", Vice President J D Vance has said.

“Well, the President said he's thinking about it, but he hasn't made any firm decisions," Vance told Fox News Sunday.

He was responding to a question about Trump imposing significant tariffs on countries like India for buying Russian oil and whether Washington will impose similar levies on China since Beijing also buys Russian oil.

"Obviously the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China, it affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation," Vance said.  He added that Trump is "reviewing his options, and of course, going to make that decision when he decides.” The US had initially imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and Trump last week slapped another 25 per cent levies on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties on India to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect from August 27.

India slammed the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India," the external affairs ministry said in a statement in Delhi, adding that India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

