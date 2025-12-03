India–Russia Summit: Two Powers Reaffirm Ties Amid A Shifting Global Order

India has all but stopped the lifting of discounted Russian oil following Trump’s blunt warning to do so or face the consequence. Yet despite the drastic reduction of Russian oil imports the 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports remains in place. Photo: | AP/Vladimir Smirnov

India has all but stopped the lifting of discounted Russian oil following Trump’s blunt warning to do so or face the consequence. Yet despite the drastic reduction of Russian oil imports the 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports remains in place. Photo: | AP/Vladimir Smirnov