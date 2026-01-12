Delhi Temperature & Weather Update – Coldest January Morning in 13 Years

Delhi records coldest January morning since 2013 with minimum 2.9°C at Ayanagar. Orange alert cold wave Monday-Tuesday; yellow alert Wednesday. Maximum 18-20°C. AQI deteriorating to very poor (346). Shallow fog morning hours.

  • Delhi coldest January since 2013.

  • Orange alert cold wave in many places Monday-Tuesday.

  • AQI deteriorating very poor category 12-14 January (EWS forecast).

  • Flight operations affected; over 300 flights delayed Sunday

Delhi experiences the coldest January morning in 13 years on January 11 as severe cold wave conditions grip the national capital. The Ayanagar weather station recorded a bare minimum of 2.9°C, marking the lowest January temperature since 2013. Palam logged 3°C, its coldest January temperature in 13 years, while Ridge station recorded 3.7°C. Safdarjung, representing Delhi's weather, recorded 4.8°C, approximately 3°C below seasonal normal.

Cold Wave Alert Extended Through Wednesday

The IMD has issued an orange alert for cold wave conditions at many places across Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, with a yellow alert for Wednesday as temperatures remain dangerously low. Minimum temperatures are forecast to dip between 2-4°C on Monday, 3-5°C on Tuesday-Wednesday. Maximum temperatures remain suppressed at 18-20°C on Monday and 19-21°C on Tuesday. The frigid conditions are expected to persist till Wednesday before gradual improvement begins.

Air Quality Deteriorates; Flight Operations Disrupted

Air quality is deteriorating sharply into the very poor category from January 12-14 as the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts unfavorable ventilation indices (2,700 m²/s on January 12). The 24-hour AQI stood at 291 (poor) on Sunday, with deterioration expected Monday onwards. Over 300 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday due to shallow-to-moderate fog during morning hours, with visibility dropping to 200-600 meters.​ PM2.5 concentrations have surged to hazardous levels exceeding 350 micrograms per cubic meter, making outdoor exposure extremely risky for vulnerable populations including children, elderly residents and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Fog and Wind Advisory

Shallow to moderate fog is expected during the early morning hours on Monday onwards, creating visibility hazards for commuters. Icy winds will persist throughout the day, intensifying the cold. Residents should limit outdoor exposure, wear warm clothing, and exercise caution while driving. Schools and outdoor activities should be minimized where feasible. Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places on Wednesday, with gradual improvement expected thereafter.

