Delhi Temperature & Weather Update – Coldest January Morning in 13 Years

Air Quality Deteriorates; Flight Operations Disrupted

Air quality is deteriorating sharply into the very poor category from January 12-14 as the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts unfavorable ventilation indices (2,700 m²/s on January 12). The 24-hour AQI stood at 291 (poor) on Sunday, with deterioration expected Monday onwards. Over 300 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday due to shallow-to-moderate fog during morning hours, with visibility dropping to 200-600 meters.​ PM2.5 concentrations have surged to hazardous levels exceeding 350 micrograms per cubic meter, making outdoor exposure extremely risky for vulnerable populations including children, elderly residents and individuals with respiratory conditions.