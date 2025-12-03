Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

Russia's Duma approves Feb 18 military logistics pact on Dec 2, enabling mutual base/port access for exercises and relief ops.
Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified a pivotal military logistics pact with India on Tuesday paving the way for enhanced defence cooperation ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support (RELOS) agreement, signed in february 2025 by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and then-Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, will allow mutual use of military facilities, airspace, and ports for joint exercises, training, humanitarian missions, and disaster relief, streamlining operations in challenging regions like the Arctic.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin hailed the ratification as a testament to the "strategic and comprehensive" partnership, emphasizing its role in facilitating warship port calls, aircraft overflights, and logistical support for bilateral activities.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the summit agenda will include discussions on potential Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet acquisitions and additional S-400 missile systems, alongside civil nuclear cooperation at Kudankulam and labour mobility pacts for skilled workers. The visit, Putin's first to India since the Ukraine conflict, underscores Moscow's "special and privileged" ties with New Delhi, with no new defence pacts expected to be inked but progress on ongoing deals anticipated.
The approval comes amid global scrutiny of India-Russia relations, with the pact aligning with New Delhi's multi-aligned foreign policy and bolstering interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Indian officials expressed satisfaction, noting RELOS as a "natural progression" from existing frameworks like the 2012 Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement with the US. This comes as Putin prepares to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.