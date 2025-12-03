Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the summit agenda will include discussions on potential Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet acquisitions and additional S-400 missile systems, alongside civil nuclear cooperation at Kudankulam and labour mobility pacts for skilled workers. The visit, Putin's first to India since the Ukraine conflict, underscores Moscow's "special and privileged" ties with New Delhi, with no new defence pacts expected to be inked but progress on ongoing deals anticipated.