India, Russia Sign Wide-Ranging Agreements During Putin’s New Delhi Visit

Both sides signed key pacts on temporary labour activity, irregular migration, healthcare cooperation and food safety.
Maritime, fertilizers, customs and academic sectors saw new MoUs, including collaboration on polar-water shipping training and postal services.
India announced gratis 30-day e-Tourist visas for Russian nationals, while Russia confirmed its decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance.
India and Russia on Friday unveiled a comprehensive set of outcomes following President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to New Delhi from December 4–5, marking significant expansion across mobility, health, maritime training, fertilizers, customs cooperation, academic partnerships and media exchanges. The two leaders also reviewed long-term strategic priorities and announced new steps to boost economic planning, tourism facilitation and cultural collaboration.
The visit produced two key agreements in the field of migration and mobility: one enabling temporary labour activity for citizens in each other’s territories, and another strengthening cooperation against irregular migration. In the health and food safety sector, India’s Health Ministry and Russia’s Ministry of Health formalised cooperation in healthcare, medical education and science, while FSSAI and the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection concluded an agreement on food safety collaboration.
Maritime engagement saw two new MoUs focused on training specialists for ships operating in polar waters and enhancing cooperation between India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation. In fertilizers, UralChem signed an MoU with RCF, NFL and Indian Potash Limited to deepen industry-level cooperation. Customs and commerce cooperation advanced through a protocol between CBIC and the Russian Federal Customs Service for exchange of pre-arrival information on goods and vehicles, along with a bilateral agreement between India Post and Russian Post.
Academic institutions from both sides expanded ties through new agreements between DIAT Pune and Tomsk State University, as well as a tripartite collaboration involving the University of Mumbai, Lomonosov Moscow State University and the RDIF management company. Media cooperation saw Prasar Bharati formalise partnerships with Gazprom-Media Holding, National Media Group, BIG ASIA Media Group, TV-Novosti through an addendum to an existing MoU, and TV BRICS through a separate agreement.
In the broader strategic domain, India and Russia announced the Programme for the Development of Strategic Areas of Economic Cooperation till 2030. Russia confirmed its decision to adopt the framework agreement to join the International Big Cat Alliance. A cultural partnership was finalised for the exhibition “India. Fabric of Time” between the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi and the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow. India also extended 30-day e-Tourist visas and group tourist visas on a gratis basis to Russian nationals on a reciprocal arrangement.