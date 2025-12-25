Rajasthan Considering Reintroduction Of Educational Criteria For Panchayat

Rajasthan government considering minimum education criteria (likely Class 8/10) for panchayat and local body elections.
Similar rule introduced in 2015, struck down in 2016, and upheld by Supreme Court in 2017 allowing states to decide.
Likely to face opposition for excluding rural women, SC/ST and marginalised groups from contesting grassroots polls.
The Rajasthan government is actively considering reintroducing minimum educational qualifications for candidates contesting panchayat and urban local body elections, sources in the state administration confirmed on December 25, 2025. The proposal, which has been under discussion at the highest levels in the BJP-led government, seeks to set a baseline education level—likely Class 8 or Class 10—for candidates in rural and urban civic polls.
The idea draws from the 2015 model introduced during the Vasundhara Raje government, when Rajasthan became the first state in India to mandate minimum education (Class 10 for general candidates, Class 8 for SC/ST/women in panchayat polls). The rule was struck down by the Rajasthan High Court in 2016 and later upheld by the Supreme Court in a 2017 judgment that allowed states to impose such criteria if they deemed fit.
Proponents within the government argue that educated representatives would bring better understanding of schemes, financial management, and accountability in grassroots governance. Officials point to improved administrative efficiency in states like Haryana (which still maintains similar norms) as justification.
However, the move is expected to face strong resistance. Opposition Congress and several social organisations have already signalled opposition, arguing that such criteria would disproportionately exclude rural women, Dalits, tribals, and economically backward communities who form the bulk of panchayat representatives. In 2015, the rule had led to the disqualification of thousands of candidates, mostly women, sparking protests and legal challenges.
The state government is reportedly consulting legal experts and reviewing the 2017 Supreme Court verdict to ensure any new rule is constitutionally sound. A final decision is expected in early 2026, ahead of the scheduled panchayat and municipal elections.
