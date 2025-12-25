Rajasthan Considering Reintroduction Of Educational Criteria For Panchayat

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has not publicly commented, but party insiders say the BJP sees the proposal as part of its broader agenda of “quality governance at the grassroots level.”The Rajasthan government is actively considering reintroducing minimum educational qualifications for candidates contesting panchayat and urban local body elections, sources in the state administration confirmed on December 25, 2025. The proposal, which has been under discussion at the highest levels in the BJP-led government, seeks to set a baseline education level—likely Class 8 or Class 10—for candidates in rural and urban civic polls.