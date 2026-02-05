Himachal Moves Supreme Court Against HC On Panchayat Polls Deadline Of April 30

The state has also said that widespread damage to roads and infrastructure due to natural disasters made it impossible to hold elections, and that reorganisation and delimitation of some Panchayats are still pending. The High Court, however, ruled that the Disaster Management Act cannot obstruct the functioning of constitutional authorities such as the State Election Commission. It directed the State Election Commission, Panchayati Raj Department and Urban Development Department to resolve their differences and work together under the Commission’s guidance.