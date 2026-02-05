Himachal Moves Supreme Court Against HC On Panchayat Polls Deadline Of April 30

The Himachal Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s directive to conduct Panchayat and urban local body elections by April 30, arguing that elections cannot be held while the Disaster Management Act, 2005 remains in force due to ongoing post-disaster conditions.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
himachal panchayat election
Photo: Imago/Anadolu agency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The legal dispute centers on whether the Disaster Management Act can justify delaying constitutionally mandated Panchayat elections, whose tenure expired on January 31.

  • The High Court ruled that disaster-related orders cannot override Article 243-E of the Constitution and directed the State Election Commission to hold elections by April 30.

  • The state government contends that severe infrastructure damage, pending delimitation, and insufficient time to finalise reservation rosters make elections impractical, a move sharply criticised by the opposition BJP as anti-democratic.

For how long can the Disaster Management Act, 2005 be used to defer Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh, when such elections are a constitutional obligation on the state? This question is now before the Supreme Court after the Himachal Pradesh government challenged the High Court’s order directing that elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies be held by April 30.

The dispute has deepened the stalemate, with the state government maintaining that elections cannot be conducted as long as the Disaster Management Act, invoked following severe monsoon-related disasters such as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, remains in force.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed its worst natural calamities in 2025, with significant loss of life, after which the entire state was declared a disaster-affected area. The Disaster Management Act, 2005 has remained in force since then.

The state’s advocate general, Anoop Rattan, confirmed that a Special Leave Petition has been filed in the apex court regarding this, which is likely to be listed for hearing shortly. A special leave petition has been filed in this regard by the Principal Secretary of Urban Development, the Secretary of Panchayati Raj, and the Chief Secretary.

Related Content
Related Content

 It was on January 9, the Himachal Pradesh High Court passed orders directing the state government and the Election Commission to conduct the Panchayat elections by April 30.

The orders were passed on a PIL raising the constitutional point that the elections to PRIs and urban local bodies can’t be deferred indefinitely on the pretext of the Disaster Management Act 2005, when all related functions of the government were being conducted normally.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - null
Himachal To Explore Legal Options, Revenue Deficit Grant Not Charity, It's A Right: CM Sukhu

BY Ashwani Sharma

Moreover, the term of the PRIs has already expired on January 31, and it was mandatory on the part of the state government and the State Election Commission to conduct the elections within six months.

The Advocate General, however, said that after the High Court order, different opinions have emerged on the finalisation of the roster for the reservation of the wards. It is very important to clarify the interpretation of the law.

 After the High Court, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had termed it "arbitrary and lacking proper legal interpretation," especially given that the Disaster Management Act, 2005, was still in force in the state. He questioned whether the Disaster Act had become “infructuous” and said the government will take further legal action, including seeking clarification on how the Disaster Act should be interpreted in this context.

The Special Leave Petition raises two main grounds. First, it argues that the Division Bench gave the state government only four days to publish the Panchayat election reservation roster, which it terms unreasonable, especially as another Bench had allowed three months in 2021 to invite objections after the roster was issued.

The state has also said that widespread damage to roads and infrastructure due to natural disasters made it impossible to hold elections, and that reorganisation and delimitation of some Panchayats are still pending. The High Court, however, ruled that the Disaster Management Act cannot obstruct the functioning of constitutional authorities such as the State Election Commission. It directed the State Election Commission, Panchayati Raj Department and Urban Development Department to resolve their differences and work together under the Commission’s guidance.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. - IMAGO / ANI News
Budget 2026 Wishlist: Himachal Pins Hopes On Centre For Green Fund

BY Ashwani Sharma

Citing Article 243-E of the Constitution, the High Court held that Panchayat elections must be held before the end of the five-year term and that disaster-related orders cannot override this constitutional mandate.

On January 31, the Himachal Pradesh government dissolved elected Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state after their tenure expired and appointed administrative committees to run gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads until elections are held. The opposition BJP has strongly criticised the government’s decision to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Leader of the opposition Jairam Thakur has accused the government of attempting to derail the democratic process. This clearly proves that the Congress government does not want to hold elections and is afraid of facing the people.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y