In Himachal Pradesh, Drug Case Accused To Be Ineligible For Panchayat Elections

Tightening norms to strengthen its anti-drug campaign, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to disallow drug offenders, including those accused in ‘chitta’ cases, from participating in grassroots politics.
“This is part of our zero-tolerance policy against Chitta. Those contesting the panchayat polls will have to be persons with a clean image. Anyone supporting drug offenders or themselves involved in the drug trafficking activities, directly or indirectly, will be kept out of the grassroots politics,” the minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Anirudh Singh, said in Shimla.
He said the government would soon issue a notification in this regard, and also proposes to amend the relevant laws to disqualify persons indulging in propagating the drug menace from contesting panchayat polls
This is a significant political and legal deterrent aimed at keeping off any influence that drug traffickers might exert on grassroots governance, said Singh.
He said the government has already consulted legal experts and held detailed discussions with the state’s law department. The government’s policy is very clear, and soon, a draft amendment will be prepared.
The bill will be presented in the next budget session of the assembly.
“This kind of measure is going to be the first of its kind in the country after Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu launched a massive anti-chitta movement in the state, holding district-wise rallies and walkathons, already held in Shimla, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur,” he said.
Only last month, special gram sabhas were held in the state on the directions of the Chief Minister to create mass awareness against drugs and also ensure that persons at the grass-root governance level be engaged in making the state free from drugs.
Sixty police personnel and over a dozen government officials who were found involved in the drug cases were dismissed from the services as part of the crackdown against Chitta, a deadlier substance being smuggled from Punjab and supplied to the drug abusers, mostly youths and teenagers in the state, including the state’s interiors.
Supplementing the state government’s efforts, the state governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has also been actively involved in the drive against drugs in the state.
Asked about the government move, the Governor said, “Barring a person from contesting the panchayat elections is a legal matter and could invite judicial scrutiny, which is why the government is moving ahead to incorporate specific legal provisions in the law to make it a foolproof case.”
The panchayat elections, as per directions of the High Court, are to be completed before April 30, 2026.
The State Election Commission has asked the Deputy Commissioners to publish the voter lists by January 30. The tenure of Panchayati Raj institutions is going to end on January 31.
After this, preparations are being made to appoint administrators in the Panchayats. So far, administrators have been appointed in 47 municipal bodies. The state government has also studied the drafts of Rajasthan and other states to appoint administrators.