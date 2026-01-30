In Himachal Pradesh, Drug Case Accused To Be Ineligible For Panchayat Elections

Sukhu government displays zero-tolerance of those propagating drug menace.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches "Chitta Mukt Campus" campaign of NSUI District Mandi, in Shimla Photo: | Source: IMAGO / ANI News |Representational
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 60 police personnel  involved in the drug cases dismissed as part of the crackdown against Chitta.

  • The State Election Commission has asked the Deputy Commissioners to publish the voter lists by January 30.

  •  Panchayat elections, as per court directions are to be completed before April 30, 2026.

Tightening norms to strengthen its anti-drug campaign, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to disallow drug offenders, including those accused in ‘chitta’ cases, from participating in grassroots politics.

“This is part of our zero-tolerance policy against Chitta. Those contesting the panchayat polls will have to be persons with a clean image. Anyone supporting drug offenders or themselves involved in the drug trafficking activities, directly or indirectly, will be kept out of the grassroots politics,” the minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Anirudh Singh, said in Shimla.

He said the government would soon issue a notification in this regard, and also proposes to amend the relevant laws to disqualify persons indulging in propagating the drug menace from contesting panchayat polls

This is a significant political and legal deterrent aimed at keeping off any influence that drug traffickers might exert on grassroots governance, said Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs - Facebook
Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

BY Ashwani Sharma

He said the government has already consulted legal experts and held detailed discussions with the state’s law department. The government’s policy is very clear, and soon, a draft amendment will be prepared.

Related Content
Related Content

The bill will be presented in the next budget session of the assembly.

“This kind of measure is going to be the first of its kind in the country after Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu launched a massive anti-chitta movement in the state, holding district-wise rallies and walkathons, already held in Shimla, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur,” he said.

Only last month, special gram sabhas were held in the state on the directions of the Chief Minister to create mass awareness against drugs and also ensure that persons at the grass-root governance level be engaged in making the state free from drugs.

Sixty police personnel and over a dozen government officials who were found involved in the drug cases were dismissed from the services as part of the crackdown against Chitta, a deadlier substance being smuggled from Punjab and supplied to the drug abusers, mostly youths and teenagers in the state, including the state’s interiors.

Supplementing the state government’s efforts, the state governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has also been actively involved in the drive against drugs in the state.

According to police data, during 2025 (January 1 to November 30), 1,967 cases under the NDPS Act were registered across Himachal Pradesh, which is around 28 per cent higher than the 1,537 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. - ANI
Himachal Intensifies Anti-Chitta Drive Amid Rising Drug Abuse

BY Ashwani Sharma

Asked about the government move, the Governor said, “Barring a person from contesting the panchayat elections is a legal matter and could invite judicial scrutiny, which is why the government is moving ahead to incorporate specific legal provisions in the law to make it a foolproof case.”

The panchayat elections, as per directions of the High Court, are to be completed before April 30, 2026.

The State Election Commission has asked the Deputy Commissioners to publish the voter lists by January 30. The tenure of Panchayati Raj institutions is going to end on January 31.

After this, preparations are being made to appoint administrators in the Panchayats. So far, administrators have been appointed in 47 municipal bodies. The state government has also studied the drafts of Rajasthan and other states to appoint administrators.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus