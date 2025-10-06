Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

Tewari admitted that the police alone cannot eradicate the drug menace gripping the youth. He emphasised the need for public support—especially from students and the most vulnerable young people—to come forward and share information about any suspicious or illegal activity without delay (comma). must understand the consequences of drug abuse. Falling into it—whether due to peer pressure, stress, anxiety, or simply chasing a thrill—can set one on a path with no turning back, often ending in death.