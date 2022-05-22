Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Leads Bicycle Rally On Drug Awareness In Sangrur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led a bicycle rally in Sangrur on drug awareness in which more than 15,000 cyclists took part according to the government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Leads Bicycle Rally On Drug Awareness In Sangrur
Bhagwant Mann at a bicycle rally PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 3:05 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led a bicycle rally on drug awareness here and said that his government was working on multiple plans to eradicate drugs from the society. More than 15,000 cyclists took part in the rally, according to the government.

Addressing the gathering after flagging it off, the chief minister said, “Sangrur is the land of revolutionaries and today the people of Sangrur have once again gathered for a noble cause.”

Related stories

Centre Giving 2,000 Additional Paramilitary Personnel oT Punjab, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Meet Farmer Leaders

He said the aim of this rally is to create a mass awareness against the drug menace and wean the youths, who became its victim, away from it, according to an official press release.

Using the adage 'an idle brain is a devil's workshop', Mann said that with more employment opportunities, there will be no space for drugs in the society.
“Our social bond is so strong that any seed could germinate on the land of Punjab but never the seed of hatred. And when our health and mind are fit, we will together put the state on a high growth trajectory,” the CM said.

He said that in the coming days, more such awareness initiatives will be taken to promote physical and mental health of the people.

Mann said his government is working on many plans to eradicate drugs from the society, besides opening of more rehabilitation centres and clinics for better treatment of the drug-addicts. He also expressed concern over the depleting water table, saying that both water and air have been polluted.

Mann said that his government will start an awareness drive to motivate the farmers to diversify their crops to restore the soil health.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bicycle Rally Mental Health Rehabilitation Centres Drug Awareness Employment Opportunities Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sangrur Noble Cause Punjab India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week