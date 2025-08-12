National

Protests Erupt In Delhi As SC Orders Relocation Of Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court has directed that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters within eight weeks, sparking protests from animal rights activists. Demonstrators at India Gate, including rescuers and caregivers, condemned the move as inhumane and warned it could endanger the animals’ welfare and disrupt local communities.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_1
Stray dogs in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

In this file photo, stray dogs at a park on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets.

2/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_BJP leader Vijay Goel
BJP leader Vijay Goel | Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel addresses a press conference regarding stray dogs issue at his residence Babar Road Bengali Market on July 31, 2025 in New Delhi.

3/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_BJP leader Vijay Goel
BJP leader Vijay Goel during a protest | Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel leads a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where RWAs and residents participate to protest against the growing menace of stray dogs, on July 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Protesters voiced concern over the rising incidents of dog bites and demanded immediate action.

4/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_MCD van catches stray dogs in Delhi
MCD van catches stray dogs in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A stray dog sits inside an MCD van after being caught, at Old Delhi area, in New Delhi.

5/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_MCD removes stray dogs from the streets
MCD removes stray dogs from the streets | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

In this file photo, stray dogs inside a carriage after being caught by the municipal corporation workers, in New Delhi.

6/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_Dog lovers gather outside Supreme Court
Dog lovers gather outside Supreme Court | Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Dog lover People gather outside Supreme Court to protesting against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, outside supreme court in New Delhi.

7/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_Dog lovers protest outside the Supreme Court
Dog lovers protest outside the Supreme Court | Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Animal activists gather outside Supreme Court to protesting against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, outside supreme court in New Delhi.

8/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_A stray dog near India Gate
A stray dog in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A stray dog roams near the India Gate, in New Delhi.

9/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_Stray dogs in Delhi
Stray dogs in Delhi | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

A woman walks past a group of street dogs, in New Delhi.

10/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_Dog lovers protest in Delhi
Dog lovers protest in Delhi | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Dog lover People protest against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, in New Delhi.

11/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_Police Detain Activists Protesting SC’s Stray Dog Removal Order
Delhi Police Detain Activists Protesting SC’s Stray Dog Removal Order | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook

Dog lover People protest against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, in New Delhi.

12/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_
MCD workers are catching strays | Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Workers from MCD Veterinary department seen catching the stray dogs at Daryaganj in New Delhi.

13/13
Stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR_MCD workers catches stray dogs
Delhi stray dog menace | Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Workers from MCD Veterinary department seen catching the stray dogs at Daryaganj in New Delhi.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal