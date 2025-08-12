Protests Erupt In Delhi As SC Orders Relocation Of Stray Dogs

In this file photo, stray dogs at a park on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets.
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel addresses a press conference regarding stray dogs issue at his residence Babar Road Bengali Market on July 31, 2025 in New Delhi.
Former Union Minister Vijay Goel leads a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where RWAs and residents participate to protest against the growing menace of stray dogs, on July 19, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Protesters voiced concern over the rising incidents of dog bites and demanded immediate action.
A stray dog sits inside an MCD van after being caught, at Old Delhi area, in New Delhi.
In this file photo, stray dogs inside a carriage after being caught by the municipal corporation workers, in New Delhi.
Dog lover People gather outside Supreme Court to protesting against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, outside supreme court in New Delhi.
Animal activists gather outside Supreme Court to protesting against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, outside supreme court in New Delhi.
A stray dog roams near the India Gate, in New Delhi.
A woman walks past a group of street dogs, in New Delhi.
Dog lover People protest against SC's decision to move all the stray dogs to shelter homes, in New Delhi.
Workers from MCD Veterinary department seen catching the stray dogs at Daryaganj in New Delhi.
