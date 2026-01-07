A Week before BMC Polls, Battle Of The Manifestos Heats Up

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar led NCP, is yet to release a consolidated manifesto, though one is expected shortly. In the interim, its priorities have been articulated through public statements and campaign speeches. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly promised a Marathi Hindu Mayor, identification and deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators, extension of the ₹1,500 monthly Ladki Bahin Yojana to the civic level, free rations for low income families, faster completion of metro corridors and coastal roads, AI driven traffic management systems, affordable housing under PMAY with priority for locals, and property tax relief for the middle class. The alliance frames its approach as development without appeasement and projects itself as the guarantor of law and order.