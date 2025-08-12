Army Soldier Dies In Accidental Firing At Camp In J-K’s Doda

An army soldier died in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district after his service rifle accidentally went off inside a camp, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday at Sarna camp in Bhaderwah, where Sepoy Suresh Biswal, a resident of Odhisha was on guard duty. According to officials, gunfire was heard from his post and his colleagues found him lying in a pool of blood.
Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma, said preliminary investigation indicated that the soldier had sustained the fatal injury while unloading the chamber of his service rifle. Inquest proceedings have been initiated to confirm the exact cause of death.
(With inputs from PTI)