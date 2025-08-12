India, Kazakhstan Explore Strengthening Defence Cooperation And Military Ties

A 10-member Kazakh delegation led by Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also visited the National Defence College.

India Kazakhstan cooperation
First Deputy Minister of Defence, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov calls on the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in New Delhi Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Defence Lt Gen Sultan Kamaletdinov on Monday held meetings to expand bilateral cooperation and military ties with India

  • Kamaletdinov also called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth to discuss the partnership

Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Defence Lt Gen Sultan Kamaletdinov on Monday held separate meetings with India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to expand bilateral cooperation and military ties between both nations. Kamaletdinov also called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth to discuss the partnership, PTI reported. 

The Defence ministry posted on X stating "In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, both ministers discussed matters related to defence cooperation and defence industrial collaboration. They agreed that the defence partnership between both sides was robust and dynamic with great potential for enhancement through collaboration and innovation.” 

A 10-member Kazakh delegation led by Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also visited the National Defence College here, a senior official said.  

The Army also posted photos of the meet on X. "Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, expanding military-to-military ties, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region and reaffirming the mutual commitment to regional stability and global peace," the Army posted on X.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff also took to X stating that the interaction focused on reviewing ongoing bilateral defence engagements, exploring new avenues for cooperation in joint training, capacity building and defence collaboration, as well as reinforcing shared commitment towards regional peace and security. 

It also said, "The CDS highlighted India's steadfast commitment to further deepening defence partnership with Kazakhstan, while the Chief of General Staff, Kazakhstan, expressed keen interest in expanding collaborative initiatives across joint exercises, defence technology and multilateral forums.” 

With PTI inputs

