NBA: Cooper Flagg Helps Dallas Mavericks Beat Miami Heat 118-108
Cooper Flagg scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks extended their first winning streak of the season to three games with a 118-108 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA on Thursday (December 4, 2025). Undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard had 15 points and a season-high 13 assists after scoring a career-high 28 points in the previous game, a 131-121 victory over Denver. Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his relatively new role off the bench. Kel’el Ware had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, while Tyler Herro scored 20 points but was shut out after halftime in his fifth game of the season coming off surgery to repair an issue affecting his left ankle and foot.
