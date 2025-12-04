NBA: Cooper Flagg Helps Dallas Mavericks Beat Miami Heat 118-108

Cooper Flagg scored 22 points, Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks extended their first winning streak of the season to three games with a 118-108 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA on Thursday (December 4, 2025). Undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard had 15 points and a season-high 13 assists after scoring a career-high 28 points in the previous game, a 131-121 victory over Denver. Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his relatively new role off the bench. Kel’el Ware had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, while Tyler Herro scored 20 points but was shut out after halftime in his fifth game of the season coming off surgery to repair an issue affecting his left ankle and foot.

Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dribbles the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson gestures after scoring a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford reacts after a play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Jaime Jaquez Jr
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. tries to keep the ball in bounds against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Dru Smith
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Tyler Herro
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro prepares to shoot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Kelel Ware
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware scores a basket on the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Ryan Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9), forward Cooper Flagg (32) and forward Anthony Davis (3) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Dallas Mavericks Vs Miami Heat NBA pics-Jaime Jaquez Jr
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
