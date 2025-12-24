Delhi Air Quality Improves To ‘Very Poor’ From ‘Severe’

AQI drops to 336 as fog and smog linger across parts of the national capital.

Delhi Air Quality Improves To 'Very Poor' From 'Severe'
Delhi Air Quality Improves To ‘Very Poor’ From ‘Severe’
  • Delhi’s AQI improved to 336 on Wednesday morning from 415 a day earlier, CPCB data showed.

  • 36 of 40 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality; Nehru Nagar was the worst at 392.

  • IMD forecast moderate fog during the day, with temperatures between 10.2°C and 19°C.

Delhi's air quality saw some improvement on Wednesday morning, with the AQI moving to 'very poor' from 'severe' the day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 in the morning, as against 415 on Tuesday, the CPCB data showed.

Of Delhi's 40 air quality monitoring stations, 36 recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest reading of 392, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Fog and smog reduced visibility in some parts of Delhi early in the morning.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level stood at 100 per cent.

The IMD has forecast moderate fog during the day. 

