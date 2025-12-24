Virat Kohli's Sensational Domestic Return Sparks Unprecedented Search Interest On Google

Virat Kohli smashed 131 runs on his List A comeback for Delhi
Andhra vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy match was not broadcast
Delhi register a four-wicket win over Andhra in their 1st league match
Virat Kohli's popularity is unparalleled, and it was once again on display during his List A return in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. As the clash between Delhi and Andhra was not being broadcast, fans were forced to follow the score on the Internet, which led to such a massive surge in traffic that it got even Google tweeting about it.
Google India tweeted 181818 along with the scorecard of the Andhra vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy match, indicating the buzz around Virat Kohli's participation in the clash, as his jersey number is also 18.
Virat Kohli's Ton Set Up Delhi's Win
Virat Kohli blazed a quick-fire 134 run innings off just 101 balls to take Delhi over the line against Andhra in their first group match.
Andhra Pradesh posted a solid 298/8 in their 50 overs, setting a target of 299 runs for Delhi. However, Virat Kohli's vintage hundred made light work of the target as Delhi chased down the target in 37.4 overs with 4 wickets in hand. Priyank Arya (74) and Nitish Rana's (77) dashing half-centuries complemented Kohli well to take Delhi home against Andhra comfortably.