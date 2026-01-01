Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

Australia have named a provisional 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, keeping the door open for late changes if key players are not fully fit

  • Australia name provisional 15-player squad for T20 World Cup 2026, led by Mitchell Marsh with Cummins, Green, and Connolly returning

  • Squad is spin-heavy, featuring Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, and Matthew Short, with no left-arm pace option

  • Fitness of Cummins, Hazlewood, and Tim David is being monitored; Australia will play a three-match T20 series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup

Australia have unveiled their provisional 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled across Sri Lanka and India, with Mitchell Marsh set to captain the side.

The group sees the return of Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Cooper Connolly, all of whom missed the recent T20 series against India.

The squad blends experience and spin-heavy options, including Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly, and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short.

George Bailey, chair of selectors, explained the approach: "The T20 side has enjoyed a long run of recent success, which enabled the panel to choose a balance of players across the variety of conditions Sri Lanka and India may present."

He added, "Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup. This is a preliminary squad so should changes need to be made they will ahead of the support period."

The team notably lacks a left-arm pace bowler following Mitchell Starc’s T20 retirement and Spencer Johnson’s injury, with Xavier Bartlett filling the pace slot instead of Ben Dwarshuis.

Cooper Connolly’s inclusion offers another spin option alongside Zampa, Kuhnemann, and Maxwell, despite limited international experience. Connolly has impressed in the BBL with 170 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 and five wickets at an economy of 7.62.

Fitness concerns remain for several players. Cummins’ participation depends on a back scan scheduled for the end of January, while Hazlewood is recovering from hamstring and Achilles issues. Tim David, sidelined in the BBL due to a hamstring injury, is also included pending fitness.

Notable omissions include left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis and all-rounder Mitchell Owen, with selectors opting against a second wicketkeeper, leaving Josh Inglis as the sole specialist. Maxwell could step in as a makeshift keeper if required.

Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign begins on February 11 against Ireland, followed by matches against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman, all in Sri Lanka. Ahead of the tournament, Australia will play a three-match T20 series in Pakistan, with the squad for those games to be announced later.

Australia T20 World Cup Squad (Provisional):

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

