ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

Michael Atherton, Harsha Bhogle critical of changed nature of India vs Pakistan rivalry
India notch up most wins recorded by any team against an opposition at T20 World Cup
Defending champs ease into Super Eights stage; Men In Green face must-win scenario
We have seen this script before, multiple times in the recent past. The most awaited group-stage fixture of an ICC event — India vs Pakistan — ends up being a damp squib. The same story was narrated in Colombo, for match 27 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday (February 15).
Suryakumar Yadav's India crushed their arch-rivals by a handsome 61-run margin at the R Premadasa Stadium to make the term 'rivalry' seem increasingly redundant for matches between the two teams. Ishan Kishan hit a sparkling half-century to help set a 175-run target, while Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed two wickets apiece in an all-round show that skittled the Men In Green for 114 all out.
With that, here is a look at some of the other big talking points that you might have missed from the T20 World Cup:
Atherton, Bhogle Critical Of India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle'
It is no secret that the India-Pakistan match-up is an overwhelmingly large contributor to International Cricket Council and host nations' revenues at World Cups. Former England international and noted broadcaster Michael Atherton did not hold back in his reading of the situation, calling the fixture a ‘miserable spectacle’ that has become ‘too big to fail’.
“Once upon a time, it was the fixture that any journalist or broadcaster would beg to cover, it being the biggest, most consequential in the sport. Yet this week, to be frank, greater satisfaction was to be had covering matches involving Nepal and Italy,” Atherton wrote in his column for The Times.
Respected Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle also made his stance clear on the how the 'rivalry' feels different to him now, referring to political point-scoring by the two nations. The game was played after much speculation around its status, with the Pakistan government calling for a boycott initially before making a U-turn.
Meanwhile, like at the Asia Cup, captains Suryakumar and Salman Agha did not shake hands at the toss for this game as well. Talking about the change in the landscape, Bhogle said in a video post ahead of the contest: "It's become an arrow to be fired for political gamesmanship. There are geopolitical concerns, points to be won here and there.
"We're making provocative promos as always. We are adjusting the draw to fit everyone in. People are making warlike gestures. It's about politics, about the economy. I don't think we enjoy the game anymore."
Google India's Witty Take
With India triggering a Pakistan batting collapse, the result of the game appeared a foregone conclusion. Around that juncture, Google India joined in the fun with a humorous tweet on X that said a lot without actually saying anything.
"This match could’ve been an email," the post read. While there was no mention of which match was being referred to, it was amply clear to social media users where the indication was.
India's Record Of Dominance
While the digital sphere was replete with '8-1' memes and posts, pointing at the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cups, there was another noteworthy stat that was linked to this victory.
This is by far the most wins recorded by any team against an opposition at the 20-over showpiece. The eight victories are two more than those notched up by Australia versus Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka vs West Indies and West Indies vs England (six apiece).
Super Eight Race Intensifies
Meanwhile, co-hosts and defending champions India eased into the Super Eights stage with the emphatic result, while the Men In Green were left needing a win in their final Group A game against Namibia to guarantee themselves a berth in the next round.
Like Pakistan, USA also have four points, though the latter have played out all their group assignments. If Salman Agha's side somehow loses to Namibia, the United States will be the front-runners to advance alongside India from Group A. That's because Netherlands, the fifth team in fray, possess just two points with their last match coming up against title favourites India on February 18.
First Batter To Be Retired Out
The 2026 edition of the marquee tournament saw its first 'retired out' incidence, as Namibia asked their wicketkeeper-batter Zane Green to return to the dugout during their encounter with USA in Chennai. Green was batting on 18 off 13 at the time and the last-ditch tactic did not affect the outcome of the game, which the United States won by 31 runs.
This was only the second occurrence of this manner of dismissal in men's T20 World Cups. Interestingly, Namibia had made the move the first time as well. It was during the 2024 T20 World Cup, in Antigua against England, with opener Nikolaas Davin retired out to get the experienced David Wiese at the crease. Even then, the decision could not help avoid defeat for the Namibians.