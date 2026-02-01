ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

Tilak Varma, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Shadab Khan during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena

Tilak Varma, right, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of Shadab Khan during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena