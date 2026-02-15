India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From R. Premadasa Stadium
India and Pakistan’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 meeting in Colombo looms as one of the most talked-about matches of the tournament, not just for the rivalry but also for everything that’s unfolded off the field. Weeks of negotiations were required after Pakistan initially signalled they might boycott the fixture in protest at other World Cup scheduling issues, only for that decision to be reversed after ICC and board talks ensured the game would go ahead. On the pitch, both teams enter the clash with momentum, undefeated in their groups, and the high stakes of Super 8 qualification add extra edge. Colombo’s pitch and even the weather could play a role, making tonight’s showdown unpredictable and explosive.
