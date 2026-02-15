India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From R. Premadasa Stadium

Clockwise from second left, India's Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

1/4 Pakistan's Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma





2/4 A vendor sells national flags of India and Pakistan, before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, near R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma





3/4 India's fan wait for the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan to begin in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





4/4 Pakistan's fans wait for the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan to begin in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





