India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From R. Premadasa Stadium

India and Pakistan’s blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 meeting in Colombo looms as one of the most talked-about matches of the tournament, not just for the rivalry but also for everything that’s unfolded off the field. Weeks of negotiations were required after Pakistan initially signalled they might boycott the fixture in protest at other World Cup scheduling issues, only for that decision to be reversed after ICC and board talks ensured the game would go ahead. On the pitch, both teams enter the clash with momentum, undefeated in their groups, and the high stakes of Super 8 qualification add extra edge. Colombo’s pitch and even the weather could play a role, making tonight’s showdown unpredictable and explosive.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Men's T20 WC 2026: IND vs PAK-Training
Clockwise from second left, India's Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
1/4
ICC Mens T20 WC: Pakistan training session
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/4
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: IND vs PAK-Pre-match coverage
A vendor sells national flags of India and Pakistan, before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, near R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/4
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket-Indias fan
India's fan wait for the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan to begin in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/4
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket-Pakistans fans
Pakistan's fans wait for the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan to begin in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah, Dube Mark Run Ups; Hanumankind Performs 'Big Dawgs

  2. USA Vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: United States Clinch 31-Run Win To Keep Super Eights Hope Alive

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Colombo's Hourly Weather Update Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  2. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  3. Attack On Historian S. Irfan Habib Highlights Growing Intolerance On Campuses

  4. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  5. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Cuba Oil Refinery Fire Worsens Fuel Crisis Amid US Restrictions

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit