IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India Fans Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Tricolour And Firecrackers
Fans across the country celebrated deep into the night on Sunday after India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs during their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India posted 175/7, led by Ishan Kishan's 77-run knock. The Men in Blue then bowled Pakistan out for 114, with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah starring with the ball. The victory over their arch-rivals continued India's 100% record in the tournament, and the Indian fans celebrated the win in style. Supporters waved the tricolour and burst firecrackers in several cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, and others. Large groups of people, many donning national team jerseys, cheered and danced in celebration of India's best performance in the tournament so far.
