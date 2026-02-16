IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India Fans Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Tricolour And Firecrackers

Fans across the country celebrated deep into the night on Sunday after India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs during their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India posted 175/7, led by Ishan Kishan's 77-run knock. The Men in Blue then bowled Pakistan out for 114, with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah starring with the ball. The victory over their arch-rivals continued India's 100% record in the tournament, and the Indian fans celebrated the win in style. Supporters waved the tricolour and burst firecrackers in several cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, and others. Large groups of people, many donning national team jerseys, cheered and danced in celebration of India's best performance in the tournament so far.

Fans celebrate India's T20 World Cup win over Pakistan-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav signs autographs for fans after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan-Spectators cheer in colombo
Spectators cheer during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in kolkata
Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Nagpur
Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match, in Nagpur. | Photo: PTI
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Mumbai
Fans burst firecrackers as they celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Mumbai
Fans burst firecrackers as they celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in New Delhi
A cricket fan waves the national flag to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match near India Gate, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Indian fans celebrate Indian team's victory against Pakistan in ICC men's T20 World Cup cricket match played at Colombo in Sri Lanka, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Kanpur
Cricket fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match, in Kanpur. | Photo: PTI
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Mumbai
A young cricket fan waves an Indian tricolour as people celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
Fans celebrate Indias T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad
Indian fans celebrate Indian team's victory against Pakistan in ICC men's T20 World Cup cricket match played at Colombo in Sri Lanka, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
