USA Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Monank Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi Forge 31-Run Win
United States of America registered their second consecutive win, defeating Namibia by 31 runs, as captain Monank Patel shrugged off a string of modest scores to produce a fluent half-century in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group clash in Chennai on Sunday (February 15). Riding on Patel's 30-ball 52 and Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries, the United States piled up an imposing 199 for 4. In reply, Namibia made a spirited start, with opener Louren Steenkamp hitting an impressive 58 off 39 balls. However, once Steenkamp was dismissed, the chase lost momentum, and they eventually finished well short at 168 for 6.
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE