USA Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Monank Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi Forge 31-Run Win

United States of America registered their second consecutive win, defeating Namibia by 31 runs, as captain Monank Patel shrugged off a string of modest scores to produce a fluent half-century in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group clash in Chennai on Sunday (February 15). Riding on Patel's 30-ball 52 and Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries, the United States piled up an imposing 199 for 4. In reply, Namibia made a spirited start, with opener Louren Steenkamp hitting an impressive 58 off 39 balls. However, once Steenkamp was dismissed, the chase lost momentum, and they eventually finished well short at 168 for 6.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Monank Patel
United States' captain Monank Patel, right, and Mohammad Mohsin, center, celebrates after won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-
United States' players celebrate after won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Shubham Ranjane
United States' Shubham Ranjane, right, celebrates with teammate the wicket of Namibia's Louren Steenkamp during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Louren Steenkamp
Namibia's Louren Steenkamp celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Saurabh Netravalkar
United States' Saurabh Netravalkar, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Nicol Loftie-Eaton
Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Shadley Van Schalkwyk
United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk celebrates the wicket of Namibia's Jan Frylinck during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Louren Steenkamp
Namibia's Louren Steenkamp plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Sanjay Krishnamurthi
United States' Sanjay Krishnamurthi, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Sanjay Krishnamurthi
United States' Sanjay Krishnamurthi hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Milind Kumar
United States' Milind Kumar hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-
United States' Shayan Jahangir hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Monank Patel
United States' captain Monank Patel celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-JJ Smit
Namibia's JJ Smit takes the catch to get dismiss United States' captain Monank Patel during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Namibia vs USA T20 World Cup Cricket-Monank Patel
United States' captain Monank Patel plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Cleans Up Ishan Kishan For 77, IND 89/2 (9)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

  3. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Playing Today?

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  2. Punjabi Suba At Sixty: The Biggest Highs And Lows

  3. Jammu’s Legacy: Memories of a City in Transition

  4. 9 States, 3 UTs Miss SIR Deadline for Final Voters' List

  5. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  4. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  5. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit