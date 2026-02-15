IND Vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Boycott Storm Ends, Colombo Braces For Blockbuster

IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles
Buckle up, the night is loaded with mouth-watering duels. Imagine Ishan Kishan staring down Shaheen Afridi with the new ball swinging, or Abhishek Sharma trying to take him on in the powerplay. At the other end, Sahibzada Farhan versus Jasprit Bumrah promises pure theatre, while Babar Azam squaring up against Arshdeep could decide the tempo of the chase.
Sanjay Manjrekar's Brutal Take on 'No Handshake'
What happened last time when India and Pakistan played in Colombo?
The last time India and Pakistan met at the R Premadasa Stadium in a T20 World Cup was back in 2012. Pakistan, batting first, were bowled out for 128 in 19.4 overs. India made light work of the chase, getting home in 17 overs thanks largely to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 78 from 61 balls.
Snake in Pakistan dugout!
Fans Gathering for a thriller
Will Players Shake Hands?
The handshake question continues to hover over the contest, with both captains choosing humor over clarity, Suryakumar Yadav asking everyone to wait, Salman Ali Agha echoing the same. Given the history since last year, the moment will be watched closely. Agha stressed spirit; Surya kept it light, reminding everyone they’re here to play cricket. We’ll soon see if the ice melts.
Will Abhishek Sharma Play Today?
Big boost for India on the eve of the clash. Abhishek Sharma looked in ominous touch at Premadasa, shrugging off the illness and launching the spinners all around during a fiery net burst. Suryakumar Yadav even joked about unleashing him straight away, and if that happens, it could mean Sanju Samson is the one to miss out.
Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast
As per AccuWeather, expect some rains in the evening with a 96% chance of rainfall in Colombo today. As per the hourly prediction, the chances of rainfall till 8pm are over 49% and then drop sharply to 9% thereafter. With rain easing later in the day, a wet outfield could delay the start of the match or even shorten the game by a few overs.
Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of IND vs PAK in the T20 World Cup 2026, coming to you from Colombo. It’s a night that needs no build-up, two arch-rivals, a packed stadium, and millions watching across the world. Stay tuned for further updates.